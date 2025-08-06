By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

The Google Pixel 10 series is gearing up for launch. Pre-orders will begin right after the official unveiling on August 20. Earlier rumors suggested all Pixel 10 models would launch together. But new leaks confirm a two-stage rollout instead. The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL will be the first to arrive. Their pre-orders start on August 20, while open sales begin on August 28.

However, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold won’t be part of the initial release. It is now expected to hit the market later. According to the source, the foldable model will arrive on October 9. It will launch alongside the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. Despite the delay, pre-orders for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may still open on August 20. But shipping will take several more weeks.

This follows a similar strategy Google used with the Pixel 9 series. The foldable model and accessories were launched separately after the main devices. The reasons behind the delay are unclear. However, it may involve final testing or production issues, which are common with foldables.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Govt
Govt To fix Slow Internet With New Spectrum & Submarine Cables
Islamabad It Park
Islamabad IT Park Set for 2025 Launch, Poised to Boost Jobs and IT Exports
Mcb Bank Profit Drops In H1 2025
MCB Bank Profit Drops in H1 2025
Secp
SECP Hits New Record with 4,065 Company Registrations in July
Snapchat Sees Slowest Growth In Over A Year As Ad Error Hits Revenue
Snapchat Sees Slowest Growth in Over a Year as Ad Error Hits Revenue
Binance Opens Bitcoin Options Writing To All Users
Binance Opens Bitcoin Options Writing to All Users
Oneplus 15
OnePlus 15 to Feature Bold New Design Shift
Apple Debuts Thought Controlled Ipad Tech In Accessibility Breakthrough
Apple Debuts Thought-Controlled iPad Tech in Accessibility Breakthrough
Pakistani Startup Icon Backs Uae Fintechs Record 48m Funding
Pakistani Startup Icon Backs UAE Fintech’s Record $48M Funding
Ccp Flags Transparency Issues In Ptcl Telenor Merger Review
PTCL Faces Scrutiny from CCP During Key Meeting, Inside Details Reveal
Online Sellers Couriers New Fbr Tax Rules You Must Follow
FBR Drops New Online Tax Rules – What It Means for Online Sellers & Couriers
Whatsapp
WhatsApp May Soon Let You Chat Without an Account
Allied Bank Launches Pakistans First Metaverse Banking Experience
Allied Bank Launches Pakistan’s First Metaverse Banking Experience