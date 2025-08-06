The Google Pixel 10 series is gearing up for launch. Pre-orders will begin right after the official unveiling on August 20. Earlier rumors suggested all Pixel 10 models would launch together. But new leaks confirm a two-stage rollout instead. The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL will be the first to arrive. Their pre-orders start on August 20, while open sales begin on August 28.

However, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold won’t be part of the initial release. It is now expected to hit the market later. According to the source, the foldable model will arrive on October 9. It will launch alongside the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a. Despite the delay, pre-orders for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may still open on August 20. But shipping will take several more weeks.

This follows a similar strategy Google used with the Pixel 9 series. The foldable model and accessories were launched separately after the main devices. The reasons behind the delay are unclear. However, it may involve final testing or production issues, which are common with foldables.