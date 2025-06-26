Google Pixel 10 Pro Promises To Reduce Eye Strain At Last

Google’s Pixel 10 series is taking aim at one of the smartphone world’s most persistent complaints: screen flicker-induced eye strain.







The company is reportedly preparing a significant overhaul in display technology for its flagship Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL models, which will include a doubling of PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming frequency—from 240 Hz to 480 Hz.

This upgrade comes in direct response to years of user feedback from those sensitive to low-frequency PWM, a feature that causes imperceptible flickering when adjusting screen brightness and can trigger migraines or fatigue in some users.

Pixel 10 Screens Will Also Shine Brighter

In addition to easing eye strain, the Pixel 10 series is expected to feature higher brightness levels across its displays. The base model may reach up to 2,000 nits in HDR mode, while the Pro versions could go even higher—to 2,250 nits. That’s a notable increase of over 200 nits compared to the Pixel 9 lineup, placing the Pixel 10 firmly in flagship territory when it comes to daylight visibility and vivid contrast.







But Budget Models May Miss Out

Not all Pixel 10 variants will benefit equally. The standard Pixel 10 and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold are expected to retain the older 240 Hz PWM frequency. That means users hoping for flicker reduction will need to invest in the more expensive Pro or Pro XL models. This limitation may frustrate budget-conscious users who were hoping for across-the-board upgrades.

Pixel 10 Pro Light Dimming: Will It Matter?

PWM dimming works by quickly flashing the screen’s LED backlight on and off to simulate different brightness levels. Though invisible to most users, this technique can cause discomfort or headaches for a significant portion of the population, especially at lower brightness settings. By increasing the PWM frequency to 480 Hz, Google is attempting to mitigate these risks without compromising display quality or brightness.

The move signals a step in the right direction for Google as it addresses long-standing hardware complaints. With consumers becoming more aware of eye health issues related to display flicker, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL may find a niche audience eager for relief.

Unless Google eventually adopts DC dimming or pushes these improvements to the entire lineup, the benefits will remain exclusive to premium buyers. With the new 480 Hz frequency, Google aims to reduce these effects and join the ranks of other flagship devices like the iPhone 16 and Galaxy S25. However, it still falls short of elite models such as the Honor Magic 6 Pro, which boasts a staggering 4,320 Hz PWM rate.