By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 24 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Pixel 10 Series

Leaks around the Google Pixel 10 series are accelerating. Multiple reports now emerge daily, covering specs, images, and pricing. The latest leak reveals Pixel 10 pricing details for both the US and Canadian markets. There’s no direct price hike across the lineup. However, the Pixel 10 Pro XL will effectively cost more. That’s because Google is removing the 128GB variant and starting from 256GB instead.

The 256GB model remains at the same price as last year’s 9 Pro XL, but it’s now the entry option. This makes the Pro XL more expensive for buyers looking for the cheapest available storage.

Storage Google Pixel 10 Google Pixel 10 Pro Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
128 GB $799 / CAD 1,099 $999 / CAD 1,349 / /
256 GB $899 / CAD 1,229 $1,099 / CAD 1,479 $1,199 / CAD 1,629 $1,799 / CAD 2,399
512 GB / $1,219 / CAD 1,649 $1,319 / CAD 1,799 $1,919 / CAD 2,569
1 TB / $1,449 / CAD 1,949 $1,549 / CAD 2,099 $2,149 / CAD 2,869

The Pixel 10 will reportedly come with six months of the Google AI Pro plan for free. Buyers will also receive six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Premium. Other models in the Pixel 10 family will get one year of Google AI Pro instead. These also include the same YouTube and Fitbit benefits.

For context, the Pixel 9 series launched on August 13 last year. Pre-orders started the same day for the standard and Pro XL models. Shipping and open sales followed on August 22, while the 9 Pro Fold arrived on September 4.

If Google follows a similar pattern this year, pre-orders may start on August 20. Open sales for the Google Pixel 10 Lineup series will likely begin by the end of the month, around August 29. Reports suggest the Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a will launch on the same timeline.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

