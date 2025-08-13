Google has released a brief video teaser for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold ahead of its launch event next week. The 30-second clip offers the first official look at the upcoming foldable, confirming design details that match earlier leaks. The teaser shows the device in a sleek gray finish and highlights its camera system, unfolded display, and refined build.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold’s design closely resembles the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This similarity is not surprising, given the many leaks already circulating. In the video, Google offers shadowy glimpses of the outer shell, a clear view of the unfolded inner display, and the triple-camera module on the back.

According to the source, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to feature an IP68 rating, making it resistant to dust and water. Leaks also suggest additional color options, including green and gold, though these do not appear in the teaser.

The teaser description confirms the August 20 Pixel 10 event date. However, it does not mention a release date for the foldable. Reports suggest the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could launch in October instead.

Google’s teaser comes just over a week before the full event, ensuring fans won’t have to wait long for complete specifications. The Pixel 10 series is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated Android launches of the year.