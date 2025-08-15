By Abdul Wasay ⏐ 35 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Rolls Back On Purging Crypto Wallets From Play Store

Google has rolled back its Play Store policy that required cryptocurrency wallet apps to hold financial service licenses, clearing the path for non-custodial wallets to remain available. Under the updated terms, only custodial wallet providers, which control user funds, must meet licensing standards, especially in over 15 regions including the U.S. and the European Union.

The Play Store change follows uproar from crypto developers and advocacy groups over potential barriers to innovation. The initial rule threatened to force even lightweight, open source wallet apps off the platform, creating compliance hurdles that many small developers cannot meet.

Legal experts like Bill Hughes from ConsenSys criticized the policy as “a bit of a mess,” noting that non-custodial wallets don’t handle user assets and shouldn’t fall under existing financial licensing norms. Under U.S. law, such wallets are considered “unhosted” and don’t require a Money Services Business (MSB) license.

In Europe, developers would have faced even more complexity. The EU’s MiCA framework would require them to register as Crypto Asset Service Providers, a near impossible task for lightweight, decentralized apps.

Industry stakeholders applauded the reversal as a win for decentralization and developer freedom. Despite the relief, many warn that the episode shows how quickly platform level decisions can override broader regulatory intentions, especially when developers lack sufficient notice or clarity.

Abdul Wasay

Abdul Wasay explores emerging trends across technology, innovation, and digital life. He unpacks gaming, crypto, AI, and social media platforms for TechJuice in a way anyone can follow, and is always curious to learn more.

Latest News

Apples First 5g Macbook Pro M5 Could Launch Early 2026
Apple’s First 5G MacBook Pro (M5) Could Launch Early 2026
Tecno Spark 40 Series
TECNO SPARK 40 Series Now Available in Pakistan – Starting at PKR 48,999
Government Fast Tracks Three Landmark Social Impact Initiatives To Boost Skills Empower Farmers And Advance Energy Efficiency For Sustainable Growth
Government Fast-Tracks Social Initiatives to Boost Skills, Support Farmers, and Promote Energy Efficiency
New Brain Computer Interface Can Now Read Your Thoughts
New Brain-Computer Interface Can Now Read Your Thoughts!
social media accounts
Mass Removal of Terror-Linked Social Media Accounts
World Humanoid Robot Games Kick Off In Beijing With Spectacular Opening
World Humanoid Robot Games Kick Off in Beijing with Spectacular Opening
Pakistan
Pakistan to Roll Out Real-Time Digital Monitoring of Petroleum Supply
Chatgpt Launches Chatgpt Go Under Pkr 1500 But Not For Everyone
ChatGPT Launches “ChatGPT Go” Under PKR 1500, But Not For Everyone
Supreme Court
Supreme Court Ushers Digital Justice Era with New 2025 Rules
Android Nfc Malware Phantomcard Hijacks Contactless Payments Banks Warn
Android NFC Malware ‘PhantomCard’ Hijacks Contactless Payments, Banks Warn
Rs100 Prize Bond Draw No 51 In Lahore On August 15 2025
Rs100 Prize Bond Draw No. 51 in Lahore on August 15, 2025, Results Announced
1500 Prize Bond Draw August 2025 Results Prizes Announced
1500 Prize Bond Draw August 2025 Faisalabad: Results, Prizes Announced
Uncharted 5 Leak Sparks Frenzied Fan Buzz As Series Awaits Return
Uncharted 5 Leak Sparks Frenzied Fan Buzz as Series Awaits Return