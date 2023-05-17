Google to Delete Unused Accounts In December to Prevent Security Threats

Google announced on Tuesday its plan to delete accounts that have remained unused for two years, starting in December. This measure aims to mitigate security threats, including potential hacks. The policy change applies specifically to personal Google Accounts, excluding organizational accounts for schools and businesses.

Previously, in 2020, Google had stated that it would remove content stored in inactive accounts without deleting the accounts themselves. However, this new initiative will delete both the accounts and their associated content across various Google Workspace services such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, Calendar, YouTube, and Google Photos.

To ensure users are aware of the impending deletion, Google will send multiple notifications to the account email address and recovery email of the inactive accounts. The notifications will serve as reminders and allow users to take action before their accounts and data are permanently deleted.

Ruth Kricheli, Google’s Vice President of Product Management, emphasized that neglected accounts are more vulnerable to security breaches. These accounts are often associated with old or repeated passwords, lack two-step authentication, and rarely undergo security checks. Compromised accounts can be exploited for identity theft, as well as serve as a platform for unwanted or malicious content like spam.

The deletions will commence in December at the earliest, starting with accounts that were created but never used again. Users can prevent their accounts from being deleted by simply logging in, including logins to third-party websites and apps.

Google Pixel Battery Draining Issue

In a separate news development, Google Pixel owners have reported widespread battery drain issues following a recent update to the Google app. The problem particularly affects users of Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro devices. Complaints indicate that the phones become excessively warm and experience significant battery drain. According to the Android system’s report, the Google app appears to be the main cause, with some users also mentioning Android System Intelligence as a contributing factor.

Efforts to address the issue, such as rolling back to an earlier version of the Google app or performing a factory reset, have proven unsuccessful for affected users. Many have sought support from Google, but the suggested solutions have not resolved the problem.

However, Google is currently rolling out a patch to rectify the overheating and battery drain issue. The update is being deployed server-side, requiring no action from users. The problem was primarily observed among Pixel users, who reported the Google app’s unusually high background usage in battery statistics. Google identified the app as the root cause due to a backend change and has addressed the issue with the patch.

While Google’s wording initially suggested that the problem affected all Android devices, reports from users of non-Pixel devices were not widespread. Nonetheless, it is worth noting that the issue has now been resolved, providing relief to those who experienced the battery drain problem.

Google Unveils New Updates for Enhanced User Experience

In addition to the account deletion policy and the patch addressing battery drain issues, Google has recently announced several other updates to improve user experience across its services.

Google Workspace Enhancements: Google has introduced new features and enhancements to its Workspace suite, which includes Gmail, Docs, Drive, Meet, and Calendar. These updates aim to streamline collaboration, productivity, and communication for both individuals and businesses. Some notable additions include improved integration between Workspace apps, enhanced document-sharing capabilities, and advanced video conferencing features. Google Photos: Google has made significant updates to its popular photo storage and sharing platform. Users can now enjoy new editing tools, including enhanced auto-enhance features and more granular manual adjustments. Google Photos has also introduced a refreshed interface with improved organization and search capabilities, making it easier for users to find and manage their photos and videos. Google Search: The search engine giant continues to refine its search algorithms to deliver more accurate and relevant results. Google has introduced updates to its ranking system to prioritize high-quality content and improve the overall search experience. These changes aim to combat misinformation, provide users with trustworthy information, and ensure that search results align with user intent. Google Maps: Google Maps has received several updates to enhance its functionality and usability. Users can now access more detailed maps and improved navigation features, including real-time traffic updates and alternate route suggestions. Google Maps has also integrated additional information, such as local business reviews and ratings, to assist users in making informed decisions about their destinations. Google Assistant: Google’s virtual assistant, Google Assistant, has undergone continuous improvements to offer users a more personalized and intuitive experience. Recent updates include expanded language support, improved voice recognition, and enhanced integration with various smart devices and services. Google Assistant is becoming increasingly versatile, helping users with tasks ranging from managing daily schedules to controlling smart home devices.

These updates reflect Google’s commitment to refining and expanding its services to meet the evolving needs of its users. By introducing new features and improving existing functionalities, Google aims to provide a seamless and enriching user experience across its diverse range of products and platforms.

