Google to Support and Empower Over 1,550 Women Developers in Pakistan

Google in this initiative is organizing around seven Women Techmakers (WTM) events in over five different cities of Pakistan

Tech giant Google, as a part of its initiative, is organizing different women developer events named the Women Techmakers (WTM). According to details, Google will organize around 7 Women Techmakers (WTM) events in over five different cities of Pakistan. These events will reportedly support and empower around 1,550 women developers, all over Pakistan.

Women Techmakers (WTM), as the name suggests is a Google led initiative aimed to provide visibility, community, and resources to all women in the tech industry.

The first day and event of the Women Techmakers started on 8th March, which is also celebrated as the International Women’s Day. Google’s theme and hashtag for this year’s WTM event is the ‘#DareToBe’, where Google tells women to be courageous, confident and achieve big dreams. “Whether it’s bold, resilient or innovative, we invite everyone to think about all the ways they will “Dare To Be” in 2023” says WTM.

According to details, the events will contain a number of different activities which include rallies, workshops, networking events and conferences. Starting on March 8, these events will continue into May.

These events will provide women with training in multiple areas which includes leadership, technical skills, and how to overcome unique challenges facing women in tech.

“These events, in collaboration with Women Techmakers (WTM) Ambassadors, don’t only recognize the accomplishments of women in tech, but will also encourage more women to join the fast-growing tech industry.” said Farhan S. Qureshi, Google Regional Director for Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

“Over the years, WTM and its ambassadors have organized many events that have helped women developers reach their true and full potential. That said, the program will promote diversity, equality, and inclusion in the tech sector, which is the primary mission of Google” he added.

