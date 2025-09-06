By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 13 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google Gemini

Google’s Gemini AI has been flagged as “high risk” for children and teenagers by Common Sense Media, a nonprofit dedicated to online safety. The group’s latest review warns that the chatbot, despite some safeguards, still puts young users at risk of encountering harmful or inappropriate content.

The assessment, published Friday, noted that Gemini does tell kids it is a computer, which helps reduce emotional dependence. But according to the nonprofit, the chatbot can still generate responses about intercourse, drugs, alcohol, and mental health, raising alarms about whether the product is safe for younger audiences.

A Thin Safety Net

Common Sense Media found little difference between Gemini’s kid-focused modes and the adult version. Its “Under 13” and “Teen Experience” options, the report said, looked nearly identical to the standard product, with only light filtering in place. That design, critics argue, fails to meet the needs of children at different stages of development.

“An AI platform for kids should meet them where they are, not just modify adult systems,” said Robbie Torney, senior director of AI programs at Common Sense Media.

The report arrives as concern grows over AI’s impact on teens. OpenAI is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after ChatGPT allegedly gave harmful advice to a 16-year-old boy before his death. Character. AI has also been sued over a similar case, underscoring the risks of unsupervised AI interactions.

Google Pushes Back

Google responded by stressing that protections are already in place for users under 18. The company said Gemini undergoes “red-teaming” and external reviews, though it admitted that “some responses weren’t working as intended” and that more safeguards are being rolled out.

It also suggested that parts of the criticism may have been based on features unavailable to minors and noted that Common Sense Media did not disclose the exact prompts used in its evaluation.

The timing could be critical. Reports suggest Apple is considering Gemini to power a revamped Siri next year, a move that could bring the system to millions of teenagers if tougher guardrails aren’t introduced.

This isn’t the first time Common Sense has assessed AI platforms. Meta AI and Character. AI was previously rated “unacceptable.” Perplexity was flagged as “high risk,” ChatGPT landed in the “moderate risk” category, and Claude, intended for adults, was labeled minimal risk.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Iphone 17 Pro
New Report Solves iPhone 17 Pro’s Biggest Design Mystery
Roblox Pushes Stronger Safety Measures With Expanded Age Checks
Roblox Pushes Stronger Safety Measures with Expanded Age Checks
Sora Ventures Launches Asias First 1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Fund
Sora Ventures Launches Asia’s First $1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Fund
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge
Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge Dummies Reveal Redesigned Camera and Wireless Charging Upgrade
Nccia Calls Youtuber Rajab Butt On Sept 9 In Gambling Apps Case
NCCIA Calls YouTuber Rajab Butt on Sept 9 in Gambling Apps Case
New James Bond Video Game Date Set Heres What We Know
New James Bond Video Game Date, Lead Set: Here’s All That We Know
Eu Hits Google With 2 95bn Euro Fine For Adtech Abuse
EU Hits Google with 2.95bn Euro Fine for Adtech Abuse
Motorola Moto G06
Motorola Unveils Moto G06 and G06 Power with Massive 7,000mAh Battery
Pakistan To Brace Yet Another Internet Cable Cuts Slow Speeds
Pakistan to Brace Yet Another Internet Cable Cut, Slow Speeds
Which Platforms Are Best To Mine Bitcoin Without Expensive Hardware
Which Platforms Are Best to Mine Bitcoin Without Expensive Hardware?
Fortnite Players Outraged On Reddit As Epic Games Retracts Purchases
Fortnite Players Outraged on Reddit as Epic Games Retracts Purchases
China Agrees To Partial Debt Rescheduling For Pakistan
Pakistan-China B2B Conference 2025 Secures $8.5B Deals
NADRA-Fake-Website-TechJuice
7 Million Pakistanis Without CNICs, NADRA Issues Fraud Alert