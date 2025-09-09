By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 14 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Google’s Gemini

Google is expanding its Gemini-powered ecosystem with three key updates aimed at making its AI tools more versatile and accessible. On Monday, the company introduced audio support for the Gemini app, added new language options to Search, and rolled out richer reporting formats in NotebookLM.

Josh Woodward, vice president of Google Labs and Gemini, revealed in a post on X that audio file support was the most requested feature for the Gemini app.

Free-tier users will be limited to 10 minutes of audio and five prompts per day, while subscribers to Gemini AI Pro or AI Ultra can upload recordings up to three hours long. Each prompt can process up to 10 files, with multiple formats supported, even within ZIP archives.

Search is also getting smarter and more global. With the integration of Gemini 2.5, Google has introduced AI Mode in five additional languages: Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese.

The company says this expansion will let more users ask complex questions in their native languages while navigating web content more effectively.

Meanwhile, NotebookLM, Google’s AI-driven research tool, is receiving an upgrade that significantly broadens its output capabilities. While the app already supported audio input, the new update enables it to generate reports in a variety of formats across more than 80 languages.

google NotebookLM

Users can now request study guides, briefing documents, blog posts, flashcards, or quizzes directly from their uploaded material. Google says customization extends to structure, tone, and style, making it easier to adapt reports for different audiences.

According to the company’s post on X, the new NotebookLM features should be fully rolled out by the end of this week.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Iphone 17 Series
Apple Prepares for a Landmark Reveal: iPhone 17 Series at “Awe Dropping” Event
Open Web In Decline Ad Tech Dispute Puts Google On Record
Google Sounds Alarm on Declining Open Web and Ad Market Risks
Infinix Hot 60 Pro Launched In Pakistan Priced At Pkr 59999
Infinix HOT 60 Pro+ Launched in Pakistan, Priced at PKR 59,999
Youtube Smashes Livestream Record With Nfl Opening Night Orbit
YouTube Smashes Livestream Record with NFL Opening Night Orbit
Gb Police Enforce Tiktok Ban
GB Police Enforce TikTok Ban
Xiaomi 15t
Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro Launch Officially Announced
Pubg Makers Launch A Brand New Battle Royale Game
PUBG Makers Launch A Brand New Battle Royale Game
Court Extends Remand In Ducky Bhai Gambling Case
Ducky Bhai Sent to Jail on 14-Day Judicial Remand
Bitcoin Rocky Near 112k Despite Rising Fed Rate Cut Optimism
Bitcoin Rocky Near $112K Despite Rising Fed Rate-Cut Optimism
Sbp Rolls Out Prism Payment System
Pakistan Begins Work on Central Bank Digital Currency
Apple Teases Vision Pro 2 Release Date Now In A Sleek New Look
Apple Teases Vision Pro 2 Release Date, Now in A Sleek New Look
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 When Is The Next Update
Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4: When Is the Next Update?
Crypto Market Cap Surges Past 4 1 Trillion As Bitcoin Leads Breakout Rally
Bitcoin and Ethereum Face Volatility Amid Mixed Crypto Market Trends