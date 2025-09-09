Google is expanding its Gemini-powered ecosystem with three key updates aimed at making its AI tools more versatile and accessible. On Monday, the company introduced audio support for the Gemini app, added new language options to Search, and rolled out richer reporting formats in NotebookLM.

Josh Woodward, vice president of Google Labs and Gemini, revealed in a post on X that audio file support was the most requested feature for the Gemini app.

✅ Papercut fixed: You can now upload any file to @GeminiApp. Including the #1 request: audio files are now supported! pic.twitter.com/4Te3xwLC6W — Josh Woodward (@joshwoodward) September 8, 2025

Free-tier users will be limited to 10 minutes of audio and five prompts per day, while subscribers to Gemini AI Pro or AI Ultra can upload recordings up to three hours long. Each prompt can process up to 10 files, with multiple formats supported, even within ZIP archives.

Search is also getting smarter and more global. With the integration of Gemini 2.5, Google has introduced AI Mode in five additional languages: Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese.

The company says this expansion will let more users ask complex questions in their native languages while navigating web content more effectively.

Meanwhile, NotebookLM, Google’s AI-driven research tool, is receiving an upgrade that significantly broadens its output capabilities. While the app already supported audio input, the new update enables it to generate reports in a variety of formats across more than 80 languages.

Users can now request study guides, briefing documents, blog posts, flashcards, or quizzes directly from their uploaded material. Google says customization extends to structure, tone, and style, making it easier to adapt reports for different audiences.

According to the company’s post on X, the new NotebookLM features should be fully rolled out by the end of this week.