Google has expanded its wearable ecosystem alongside the Pixel 10 series launch, introducing the new Pixel Buds 2a and Pixel Watch 4. Both devices highlight Google’s growing focus on design, artificial intelligence, and long-term usability. With smarter software, serviceable hardware, and features once limited to premium products, these wearables mark a significant leap for Google’s lineup.

Pixel Buds 2a

The Pixel Buds 2a bring advanced features to a lower price segment, making premium sound more accessible. Powered by the Tensor A1 chip, the earbuds finally include active noise cancellation and transparency mode in the A-series. Comfort is also prioritized with four ear tip sizes, while AI improves call clarity by filtering background noise instantly. Google’s Gemini assistant handles voice commands, ensuring smarter interactions on the go.

Durability is another standout. The charging case now features a replaceable battery, simplifying future repairs. Priced at $129.99, the Pixel Buds 2a deliver impressive value in Google’s wearable portfolio.

Pixel Watch 4

The Pixel Watch 4 raises the bar for smartwatches with both design and functionality upgrades. Its larger Actua 360 display offers 10% more screen area and peaks at 3,000 nits of brightness. Slimmer bezels create a sleeker full-screen appearance.

Running on Wear OS 6, the watch integrates Gemini AI more deeply, offering smart replies, an AI health coach, and new gesture controls like “raise to talk.” This enables hands-free interactions, particularly useful during workouts.

For longevity, Google has made the Pixel Watch 4 serviceable, with a replaceable battery and screen. Safety also improves with satellite SOS support, providing emergency contact even without cellular coverage. The 41 mm version lasts up to 30 hours, while the 45 mm model extends to 40 hours. A faster charging dock restores 50% power in just 15 minutes. Prices start at $349 for the Wi-Fi 41 mm model, reaching $499 for LTE and larger versions.