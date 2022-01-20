News, Startups

Government is focused on creating a startup-friendly ecosystem, says PM Imran Khan

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that the government is focused on creating a startup-friendly ecosystem in order to enhance the e-commerce sector of Pakistan. This was highlighted by the Prime Minister in a meeting with young entrepreneurs and startups where he mentioned that the government is ensuring to clear all obstacles which may pause the economic growth of the country.

Moreover, the meeting was attended by Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shehbaz Gill, Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) Azfar Ahsan, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Chairman Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) Amir Hashmi and other senior officials.

The Prime Minister had appreciated the role of startups and their respective founders who had created many opportunities for the youth and vowed to properly facilitate them and ensure they are able to reach their true potentials. In addition, the Prime Minister has directed authorities to take effective measures to address the concerns of startups such as foreign investment, digital signatures, intellectual copyrights, and more.

