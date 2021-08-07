Government Is Introducing A Conducive Environment For E-commerce Startups

In recent news, the Ministry of Commerce organized a one-day Virtual E-Commerce Youth Conference with the Kamyab Jawan Program and USAID PREIA where the main aim was to provide Pakistan’s youth empowerment through the ever-growing e-commerce sector by implementing the National E-Commerce policy.

The National E-Commerce policy, based on ‘Empowering Youth and SMEs through e-commerce’, aims to collaborate with the government in order to run special initiatives and accelerate the digital skills within Pakistan’s youth.

The opening ceremony of the conference was attended by the Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce, Miss Aliya Hamza Malik, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Mr. Usman Dar.

Miss Aliya mentioned in her opening note that the focus currently is to empower young entrepreneurs by providing them access to finance and digital skills training while ensuring consumer protection and improving the ICT and telecom infrastructure.

Moreover, the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs highlighted how the Kamyab Jawan Program and the respective initiatives under it such as the Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) are focusing on promoting e-commerce businesses.

In the end, group discussions were held on numerous topics in regards to the country’s progress and the current crisis it faced followed by closing remarks from the Secretary of Commerce, Mr. Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui.