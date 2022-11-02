Government of Pakistan Officially Launches Nationwide Online Passport Fee Application

The online passport fee application was previously released in major cities but is now expanded throughout Pakistan

Following its first release in major cities, the newly formed online passport fee application is being made reachable for use all over Pakistan. Directorate General of Immigration and Passports (DIGP) launched the app for public use as per the orders given by the interior ministry of Pakistan.

Rana Sanaullah the interior minister of Pakistan officially launched the app named ‘passport fee asaan’ for public use today. According to details, the application is designed and developed to be easily usable for each and every individual of the country.

‘Salman Sufi’ the head of Prime Minister (PM) Shahbaz Sharif strategic reforms on this occasion said that it is just one of the many new plans that the government has planned to launch in the upcoming months.

Sufi in his statement also talked about the app’s benefits and termed the new app to be very efficient since much of the population is able to pay stress free taxes unlike before when people had to go through long lines at the bank. Additionally, through the DIGP’s pay master Web portal, citizens are able to pay their passport fees.

According to reports citizens of Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Lahore were easily able to do transactions and use this app. However, Karachi might get the access this month.

Prior to its planned introduction in the nation’s financial center, the minister has activated it all around the country.

