Government of Punjab started an e-system for Online Traffic Challan Payment

Last week the chief minister of Punjab Usman Bozdar inaugurated an electronic payment system for traffic challan along with the Time Scheduling System for the issuance of driving license. The e-system can accommodate over 3.5 million citizens residing in Lahore per year.

The systems will actively function in nine divisions of Punjab. The systems will be functional in 36 districts as well. In general, 14 million citizens of Punjab will be facilitated by this service. The main purpose of launching e-Challan is to let people stay at home and be safe from the Coronavirus.

As per the new system, when citizens will be issued traffic fine they would be able to pay the challan via four different modes of payments. The modes include mobile banking, via ATM, online banking, or through the cash counter of the assigned bank branch.

The flexibility is given as per the nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic crisis as this will encourage people to maintain social distancing.

Addressing the inauguration event Usman Bozdar said: “the online payment of traffic challan will create ease for the public.”He congratulated the traffic police of Lahore and Punjab Information and Technology Board for initiating the e-system. As per Bozdar, the accumulation of modern technology in our daily life is the governmental basic policy.

Going further with the ceremony, the Chief Minister also highlighted the issue of limited bank hours due to the partial lockdown in the country which means people are facing difficulty in submitting the traffic challan fees on time.

As per Usman Bozdar, the new e system will help the traffic police department to hold a complete record of the people who violate the traffic rules more often. This newly introduced system will improve service delivery and prevent long queues of citizens.

Upon traffic violation, the traffic warden will issue an 18 digit PSID code. Which you can enter any of the above-mentioned payment methods. Once the payment is done, you can show the proof to the warden and take back your confiscated documents on spot. The traffic warden will use the e-pay Punjab’s mobile app to check the status of challan payment. All for the payment method is connected with 1-link integration

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk