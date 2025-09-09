Government Steps In With Electricity Bill Relief For Flood Victims

The federal government has announced immediate relief for people affected by recent floods by waiving several taxes and charges on electricity bills in affected areas. Electricity relief measures will remove general sales tax fixed charges and fuel price adjustment components from bills in the worst hit districts. Proposals are also under consideration to waive excise duty income tax retailer sales tax and other statutory levies on electricity for registered flood victims.

Federal Minister for Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain said the federal relief will be complemented by provincial measures that will waive land revenue for affected households. He added that any excessive bills already printed for flood areas will be reviewed and corrected without delay. Rana Tanveer Hussain said a special farmer compensation package will follow once damage surveys are completed.

A detailed survey of crop and livestock losses will be carried out and is expected to conclude within seven to ten days. Officials stressed that survey data will guide the farmer package which will include direct assistance to cover crop losses and support for affected livestock. Early results show crop damages between one percent and three percent across many districts. The Gujranwala division has reported severe losses with up to eighteen percent of standing crops destroyed. Rice has suffered the most damage among staple crops.

The government has opened channels to fast track relief payments and to coordinate with power distribution companies to apply exemptions. A joint cell will work with provincial administrations to verify household lists and to ensure that relief reaches eligible families. Ministries will also coordinate with banks and utility providers to adjust billing records and to suspend disconnections in affected areas until the relief measures are implemented.

The government confirmed that the electricity relief is temporary and will be limited to verified flood victims. Officials also said that further support for rehabilitation and crop restoration will be announced after the survey results are final.