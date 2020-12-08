Government to focus on renewable energy resources to lower the cost of electricity, says Minister for Energy

The Minister for Energy, Omar Ayub Khan, has said, in a meeting with the Ambassador of China to Pakistan, that the government aims to focus on power generation through renewable energy resources to lower the cost of electricity. The Minister said that the affordable price of energy could be extremely useful for the growth of this country’s economy.

“The sustainable and affordable structure of energy tariffs will be beneficial for the positive economic trajectory of the country,” said the Minister.

The meeting was held between the newly appointed ambassador of China to Pakistan, Mr Nong Rong, CPEC Authority Chairman Lt. Gen. (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa, the Special Assistant to the PM on Power, Tabish Gouhar, the Secretary of Power, Ali Raza Bhutta, and other high-ranking officials.

The meeting consisted of discussions relating to CPEC and how both countries will continue their cooperation the field of energy. The Minister for Energy mentioned the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being established in the country and how they possess the potential to boost the country’s economy and create thousands of new job opportunities. He also mentioned the governments efforts in eradicating transmission losses in the power sector.

In response, the Chinese Ambassador appreciated all efforts made by the Pakistani government in improving the energy sector of the country. He also said that China was eager to work with Pakistan on energy-related projects, including those falling under CPEC.

Mr Rong further told the ambassador to keep him updated on any further developments in the power projects under the CPEC.

