By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Pakistan’s Space

The Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB) has finalized the initial draft of the nation’s first-ever Space Regulatory Framework. It has been circulated among key stakeholders, including the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), for feedback. Relevant government institutions have been asked to review and provide their input before final approval.

The draft outlines structured policies for various space sectors such as satellite communications, Earth observation, positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), and space transportation. It aligns with global standards and aims to establish modern governance for Pakistan’s space ecosystem.

Key features of the draft include a licensing framework for space-based services and risk and safety management protocols. It also covers satellite frequency coordination, orbital slot management, space object registration, and compliance with international legal norms. Furthermore, it includes cybersecurity protocols, data protection standards, and transparency measures for commercial operators.

Global Alignment and Future Compliance

PSARB signed an agreement with Access Partnership on March 3, 2025, to assist in creating this framework. The consultancy firm is helping build a competitive, consumer-centric space regulatory environment in Pakistan. Once all stakeholders provide feedback, the final version will be submitted to the federal government.

This regulatory effort follows major milestones in Pakistan’s space sector. The National Space Policy was approved in December 2023, and the Space Activities Rules came into force in February 2024.

Operating under the National Command Authority (NCA), PSARB oversees all space-related matters. According to current rules, satellite service providers, local or foreign, must first register with PSARB before applying for a PTA license.

Several global companies have already shown interest in entering Pakistan’s satellite internet market. Starlink, which applied in 2022, received a temporary No Objection Certificate (NOC) in March 2025 but must reapply under the new rules. Other contenders include OneWeb from the UK, China’s Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST), and Amazon’s Project Kuiper. Pakistan’s own PakSat High-Throughput Satellite (HTS), developed by SUPARCO, is expected to compete with these foreign Low Earth Orbit (LEO) providers.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

