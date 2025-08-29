By Sabica Tahira ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Consumers Charged Rs18 86 Billion In Tv Fees Via Electricity Bills

As devastating floods continue to disrupt daily life across parts of Pakistan, the federal government has announced relief measures to ease financial pressure on affected citizens. One key step is the extension of electricity bill payment deadlines for households in flood impacted regions.

Federal Minister for Energy, Awais Leghari, announced that power supply in these areas will remain suspended until safety checks confirm that it is secure for residents. He emphasized that the government’s priority is to ensure both relief and safety for the public.

Highlighting recent steps, Leghari said the government has already refunded Rs100 billion to consumers for last year’s overbilling and assured that no such practice is taking place now. He also confirmed that electricity tariffs have been lowered, a move aimed at providing further financial relief as the energy sector begins to stabilize.

Extended Bill Payment Deadlines for Flood-Affected Areas

District/Region Previous Due Date New Extended Due Date
South Punjab (DG Khan, Rajanpur) Aug 30, 2025 Sept 10, 2025
Sindh Flood Zones (Sukkur, Khairpur) Aug 30, 2025 Sept 12, 2025
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Charsadda, Nowshera) Aug 31, 2025 Sept 13, 2025
Balochistan (Jaffarabad, Naseerabad) Aug 31, 2025 Sept 15, 2025

 

Sabica Tahira

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Imf Development Projects Report Exposes Delays And Cost Rise
IMF Development Projects Report Exposes Delays And Cost Rise
Nic Karachi Cohort 14 Rs 5m Startup Grant Announced
NIC Karachi Launches Cohort 14 for Startups, Grants Announced Up to Rs5M
Digital Payments Soon Mandatory For Retailers As Govt Pushes For Cashless Economy
OGRA Orders Oil & Gas Sector to Adopt Digital Payments
Nadra
Punjab Floods Force NADRA to Temporarily Shut Service Centers
NADRA App Feature Raises Eyebrows Over Death ID Cancellation
NADRA Pulls ‘Self-Report Death’ Feature from PakID App After Backlash
Google
Google Phone App Brings Custom Calling Cards to Android
Petrol Prices Likely To Drop In Early September
Petrol Prices Likely to Drop in Early September
Promptlock First Ever Ai Powered Ransomware Emerges
PromptLock: First Ever AI-Powered Ransomware Emerges
Secp Sbp Salary Powers Curtailed After Rs41m Pay Row
SECP, SBP Salary Powers Curtailed After Rs41m Pay Row
Threads Tests Expandable Text Attachments For Longer Posts
Threads Tests Expandable Text Attachments for Longer Posts
Xiaomi
Xiaomi to Launch Three Flagships with Superfast Wired Charging Next Month
Dubai Chamber Registrations Put Pakistan Second As India Leads
Dubai Chamber Registrations Put Pakistan Second As India Leads
Nha Confirms All Motorways Open For Traffic Despite Flood Situation
NHA Confirms All Motorways Open for Traffic Despite Flood Situation