As devastating floods continue to disrupt daily life across parts of Pakistan, the federal government has announced relief measures to ease financial pressure on affected citizens. One key step is the extension of electricity bill payment deadlines for households in flood impacted regions.

Federal Minister for Energy, Awais Leghari, announced that power supply in these areas will remain suspended until safety checks confirm that it is secure for residents. He emphasized that the government’s priority is to ensure both relief and safety for the public.

Highlighting recent steps, Leghari said the government has already refunded Rs100 billion to consumers for last year’s overbilling and assured that no such practice is taking place now. He also confirmed that electricity tariffs have been lowered, a move aimed at providing further financial relief as the energy sector begins to stabilize.

Extended Bill Payment Deadlines for Flood-Affected Areas