Govt Mandates Qr Codes On Utility Bills For Digital Payments

To boost financial digitization, the government has ordered mandatory QR codes on electricity, gas, and phone bills for digital payments.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, officials finalized a major digital reform. All utility bills—covering electricity, telephone, and gas—must now carry printed QR codes. This move will allow citizens to make quick digital payments through mobile apps or e-wallets.

Separately, the Secretary of Petroleum and OGRA Chairman will present a plan within a month. It will mandate every fuel station across Pakistan to offer QR code, Point-of-Sale (PoS), and soft PoS payment options. This will make fuel purchases more secure and traceable.

CDA to Amend Laws for Wider Adoption

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) will evaluate existing laws and propose changes. Their goal is to ensure that all service providers and utility outlets are legally required to accept digital payments.

To back this initiative, the Finance Ministry and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will increase the subsidy cap to Rs3.5 billion. This support will cover costs that arise from digital transitions. Meanwhile, banks can charge a maximum Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) of 0.25 percent. Any extra fees will be absorbed by the service providers, reducing the burden on small businesses.

The Government Payments Sub-Committee will work closely with provinces to update implementation timelines. In addition, new digital payment targets for SBP have been approved to align with these changes.