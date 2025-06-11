By AbdulWasay ⏐ 28 seconds ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Govt Slashes 5g License Revenue Target In Budget 2025 26
ISLAMABAD: The government has budgeted Rs 22.612 billion from 4G/5G licenses under the head of non-tax revenue for the next fiscal year of 2025-26 against Rs32.612 billion budgeted for the outgoing fiscal year which was later revised upward to Rs27 billion.
Under the head of income from property and enterprise (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (Surplus), the government has projected to generate Rs 1.1 trillion for the next fiscal year against the budgeted Rs 1.2 trillion for the outgoing fiscal year which was later revised to Rs 1.431 trillion.
According to the budget documents 2025-26, the government has budgeted Rs 12 billion from mobile handset levy for the next fiscal year against the budgeted Rs 10 billion for the outgoing fiscal year.
The government has budgeted Rs6.239 billion in the budget for 2025-26 from Regulatory Authorities (surplus/penalties) against Rs 10.036 billion budgeted for the current fiscal year which was later revised to Rs654.7 million.

5G, 5G in Pakistan, Budget 2025-26
