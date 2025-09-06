Govt To Offer Ai Financial Incentives To Boost Local Innovation

Pakistan will introduce a set of financial incentives to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) across public and private sectors. The Ministry of Information Technology together with the Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (COE-AI) has prepared a roadmap that offers subsidies tax exemptions and targeted support for locally developed AI solutions. The measures are designed to make Pakistani AI products more competitive and to reduce reliance on imports.

The incentive package prioritises AI financial incentives for projects in education healthcare agriculture record digitisation governance manufacturing energy management climate resilience and cultural preservation. The plan will use the National Artificial Intelligence Fund (NAIF) to finance research and pilots and will channel technical support through the AI Directorate and COE-AI. The policy will also reduce the intellectual property protection to ensure developers are able to get copyrights patents and trademarks on their work.

The roadmap establishes a definite implementation period between 2025 and 2026. In 2026, sector specific training courses and certification programmes will be rolled out in order to upskill the workforce. An AI maturity model and project management guidelines will be adopted in at least fifty public institutions to ensure compliance with international accountability and audit standards. A government overseen Ranking Management System (RMS) will evaluate AI solutions and publish an annual trust index to guide procurement and public use.

Industry support will include life cycle assistance for AI enabled manufacturing and predictive maintenance through combined AI and IoT programmes. Awareness campaigns workshops and sandbox experiments will help public institutions test use cases before scaling. The government will gauge market effects in general and change incentives as necessary.

Domestic innovation will be rewarded with AI financial incentives to create skilled jobs and ethically adopt across essential services. The roadmap seeks to make Pakistan an honest actor within the global AI ecosystem and also safeguard the interest of the people and financial integrity.