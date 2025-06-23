Govt To Phase Out Manual Electricity Meter Readers

LAHORE: In a major move to tackle overbilling and enhance transparency in the power sector, the federal government is set to phase out manual electricity meter readers across the country—excluding Karachi—as part of a digital transformation initiative endorsed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.







The decision to phase out manual electricity meter readers comes amid growing public frustration over inflated power bills, which officials say are often the result of inaccurate manual readings. The government aims to replace the existing system with a mobile application-based solution called Apna Meter Apni Reading (“My Meter, My Reading”), enabling consumers to submit their electricity readings digitally.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Power Division to present a comprehensive implementation plan within a month. The new initiative seeks to empower consumers, reduce billing errors, and cut down on administrative costs.

“This system is designed to ensure greater billing transparency and accountability,” a government official told reporters.

The Power Division plans to develop the app in five major languages—English, Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashtu, and Balochi—to make it accessible to users across diverse regions.







A budget of Rs316 million has been allocated for a nationwide awareness campaign to encourage consumers to adopt the self-metering system. Authorities claim that savings from reducing manual labor will be passed on to consumers in the form of lower costs.

Notably, Karachi has been excluded from the new policy, as it falls under the jurisdiction of the privately operated Karachi Electric (KE).

By eliminating manual electricity meter readers, the government also aims to curb corruption, resolve billing disputes, and restore trust in a power sector often criticized for its inefficiency and lack of transparency.