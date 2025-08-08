Gta 6 Release Date Confirmed Rockstar Locks In May 26 2026

GTA 6 release date hype is officially back on the streets. Rockstar Games’ long-awaited blockbuster remains on track to launch May 26, 2026. This according to fresh documents from parent company Take-Two Interactive. Which means that no matter what, the game development is at full throttle.

The confirmation dropped just ahead of Take-Two’s Q1 2026 earnings call on Thursday, August 7. In a publicly shared financial report, the gaming giant updated investors on its portfolio performance. That report included its crown jewel, Grand Theft Auto 6.

The report clearly states that development is proceeding as planned, with no changes to the new release window.

A Rare Official Update on GTA 6

This is the first concrete update since Rockstar’s massive content reveal in May. That event unleashed Trailer 2, a treasure trove of fresh screenshots, artwork, and details. But it also came with bad news: a delay from Autumn 2025 to the new May 26, 2026 date.

Developers, however, warn fans not to get too comfortable. Game production is notoriously volatile, and insiders say it may not be until late 2025 that Rockstar can guarantee the target date.

Rockstar’s Track Record: Delays Are Nothing New

If you’ve been around for previous Rockstar launches, you know this isn’t their first schedule shuffle. Red Dead Redemption 2 was announced for late 2017 but got pushed twice before finally hitting shelves on October 26, 2018.

The studio’s perfectionist approach means that when GTA 6 finally arrives, it’s likely to be polished within an inch of its life, but patience will be tested.

A 2026 GTA 6 release could break every sales record in gaming history, with analysts predicting tens of millions of copies sold in the first month. For Take-Two, it’s the crown jewel of their revenue forecasts, and for fans, it’s the most anticipated gaming event of the decade.

Whether Rockstar can dodge another delay remains to be seen. But for now, GTA 6 is definitely coming on May 26, 2026.