By Areeba Ahmed ⏐ 9 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Haval Launches Second Generation Big Dog Hi4 Suv

Haval has launched the much-awaited Second-Generation Big Dog Hi4 plug-in hybrid SUV, which has finally hit the market in China, with a remarkable list of features and abilities.

With affordable pricing and high-tech features, this new player is set to storm the world of automobiles.

Key Features of Big Dog Hi4 SUV 

Design and Dimensions: The Big Dog Hi4 SUV  features an aggressive and sturdy exterior with a unique matrix structure polygongrille, circular headlights, and an imposing stance. Its dimensions are 4705/1908/1780 mm, and it has a 2810 mm wheelbase.

Off-Road Capability: With 200 mm ground clearance, 24-degree approach angle, and 30-degree departure angle, the Land Rover Defender is made for off-road excursions. It also has seven driving modes, namely economy, sports, mud, and sand.

Advanced Safety Features: The SUV comes with 22 sensors, such as ultrasonic radars, millimeter-wave radars, and cameras, for increased safety and an accurate driving experience.

Interior and Infotainment: Additionally, the interior includes a 14.6-inch central control screen, a 12.3-inch full LCD instrument panel, a head-up display (HUD), wireless charging for cell phone, voice control, OTA upgrades, and Wi-Fi hotspot connectivity.

Performance and Power Source Haval SUV

For power sources, it utilises Great Wall Motor’s Hi4 plug-in hybrid system, featuring a 1.5L engine and two motors paired with a 2-speed DHT.

Moreover, the engine produces a peak power of 123 kW and a peak torque of 243 Nm, with the front and rear motors producing a total torque of 750 Nm.

Moreover, with a 0-to-100 km/h acceleration in only 6.3 seconds, the SUV features an electric-only cruising range of 102 km (NEDC) courtesy of its 19.09 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack, with the capability of DC fast charging.

Availability in Pakistan 

With its advanced technology, dynamic drive, and opulent amenities, the Big Dog Hi4 becomes a benchmark for top-end SUVs in China. It will be exciting to know when Haval releases this vehicle in Pakistan.

Areeba Ahmed

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

