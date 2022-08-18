­­HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

Lahore, Pakistan – 15 August 2022: HBL inaugurated its Islamic Banking Branch in Bahria Town, Lahore. The launch is part of HBL’s continuous efforts to expand its branch network to better serve Shariah-compliant products and services to its clients.

HBL Islamic offers services to clients in 300 cities across the country, through a network of 273 dedicated branches and 572 windows, with plans to expand its reach in more cities across the country by adding 33 new branches by December 2022.

HBL Islamic Banking also offers a complete product suite for its SME and Commercial Banking clients, ranging from short-term working capital financing to long-term project financing. It has also established 8 trade centers in key markets across the country to provide Shariah-compliant solutions for the domestic and international trade finance requirements of clients.

Shahzad Babar, Head Retail Banking Islamic- HBL, commenting on the Bahira Town Lahore Branch inauguration said, “HBL Islamic Banking continues to expand its footprint across the country to better serve the Islamic Banking needs of our clients. The demand for Shariah-compliant banking solutions and services has seen a sharp increase, and this expansion highlights HBL Islamic Banking’s commitment to support our clients strategic needs. With tailor-made financial solutions, we will continue to maintain our lead as the eminent Islamic Banking player in the industry.”

Mufti Muhammad Zubair Usmani, Chairman Shariah Board – HBL, commenting on the Bahira Town Lahore Branch inauguration said, “I would like to congratulate the entire HBL Islamic Banking team on the inauguration of the branch. The Bank’s fast-paced expansion plan for its Islamic Banking network is quite Impressive. HBL’s journey toward Islamic Banking began several years ago and it is commendable to see how the bank is working to scale on this front.”