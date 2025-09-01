Hec Releases Updated List Of Recognised Ms Phd Programmes

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has published an updated list of active MS/MPhil (Level 7) and PhD (Level 8) programmes on its official website. The list is accessible at HEC’s portal.

The move comes after HEC’s nationwide training sessions for focal persons of higher education institutions (HEIs) on the Pakistan Qualification Register (PQR). The sessions focused on improving accuracy of qualifications data used for degree attestation and other regulatory purposes.

HEC reiterated that the PQR serves as a centralised and authentic database of recognised degree programmes aligned with the National Qualifications Framework (NQF). Universities were directed to ensure their programmes are properly entered in PQR and approved by their statutory bodies before offering admissions.

Following the trainings, HEIs verified their entries in PQR, enabling HEC to publish the updated lists. These are now publicly available to guide prospective students in making informed choices about admissions.

The Commission strongly advised students to consult both the updated PQR list and the NOC Issued List before applying, warning that degrees from unlisted programmes may not be attested.

PQR provides information on the current status of degree programmes — whether active, suspended or closed — and supports data-driven decision-making by students, universities, employers and regulators. HEC said the system is critical for safeguarding students, ensuring transparency, and strengthening public trust in Pakistan’s higher education sector