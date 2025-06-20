By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 2 hours ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Helm Ai Rolls Out New Vision System For Self Driving Cars

Helm.ai, a California-based startup supported by Honda Motor, has officially launched a new camera-driven perception system for self-driving vehicles.



Named “Helm.ai Vision”, this technology is designed to interpret complex urban environments using only visual input, with plans to make hands-free driving a standard feature in everyday cars.

The newly unveiled system sets itself apart by relying solely on images captured from multiple cameras to generate a bird’s-eye view map of the vehicle’s surroundings. This view enhances a car’s ability to plan routes and make driving decisions, according to the company.

CEO and founder Vladislav Voroninski noted, “We’re definitely in talks with many OEMs and we’re on track for deploying our technology in production.”

He added that Helm.ai’s business model focuses on licensing both its software and foundation model software to car manufacturers.



Integration with Honda’s 2026 Electric Series

Helm.ai is already collaborating with Honda to integrate its system into the 2026 Honda Zero series, a lineup of electric vehicles that will enable drivers to operate the car hands-free and take their eyes off the road. This milestone represents a key step toward mainstreaming autonomous capabilities in consumer vehicles.

The company’s software-first design allows compatibility with multiple hardware platforms, including those developed by Nvidia and Qualcomm. This flexibility makes it easier for automakers to incorporate Helm.ai Vision into their existing systems, without needing to replace their core vehicle planning technologies.

While Helm.ai focuses on vision as its main sensory input, similar to Tesla’s strategy, the startup also develops models that can integrate other sensors. Still, “its primary offering remains vision-focused,” said Voroninski.

Industry Perspectives and Investment Support

Despite growing interest in camera-based autonomy, some experts emphasize the continued need for radar and lidar, especially in poor visibility. Companies like Waymo and May Mobility use a mix of these sensors for safety redundancy.

Helm.ai, however, is confident in its streamlined approach and has raised $102 million to date. Key investors include Goodyear Ventures, Sungwoo HiTech, and Amplo.

With major backing and a vision-centric design, Helm.ai aims to play a pivotal role in the evolution of self-driving technologies, making autonomy more accessible, cost-effective, and scalable.

