Here are Ways You Can Start Making Big Bucks Using TikTok

Amongst all Social Media applications, TikTok is reported to have the fastest growth, with more than 1 billion active monthly users. A large factor contributing to the platform’s growth, is its monetization channels, which allow TikTok creators to earn great amounts of money through their content.

Many content creators on the platform grew from being small creators to big stars that built great wealth for themselves, all through TikTok. With TikTok’s monetization being easy to understand, almost anyone that learns their way around the platform can make themselves a good amount of money without even having millions of followers.

If you are also a small creator who wishes to start earning through their content on TikTok, but are unaware of the ways you can do it, then this article is for you.

Making Money Through TikTok Monetization Tools

Brands don’t normally approach TikTok accounts that have lesser than 2 to 3 hundred thousand followers, therefore using built in monetization tools is the way to go. Monetization tools that TikTok offers includes, creator funds, tipping, subscriptions, and virtual gifts.

Now you wont get these tools, the day you create your TikTok accounts, instead you would have to fulfill certain requirements for each monetization tool. These requirements are;

Tips: To access tips on TikTok, you must be 18 or older, and have more than a 100 thousand followers on the platform. Gifts on Videos: To receive virtual gifts from viewers on their videos, a creator must be 18 or older and have at least a 100 thousand followers. Gifts on Live Streams: To receive gifts on their live streams, a creator must be 18 or older, and have more than one thousand followers. TikTok Creator Fund: To get monetary support from the TikTok creators fund, a creator must be 18 or older, have ten thousand followers and 100,000 video views in one month.

Working with Brands

Once you have established a good following and a loyal audience, the next step is to move towards brand marketing. A variety of different brands would approach you with their products and will offer you great sums for showcasing their products in your videos.

TikTok creators ranging from a few thousand followers to millions of followers have earned thousands of dollars simply by including products from different brands into their videos.

Music Marketing

Have you ever wondered why almost every new song, gets converted into a TikTok trend right after its release? Well, its because song producers, singers and musicians actually pay for their songs to be a trend on TikTok. This method of advertising is known as ‘sponsored challenges’, it allows for music producers to create a custom TikTok challenge for their songs thus resulting in them being widely used throughout the platform.

Being a creator, TikTok would ask you to post a video doing a particular challenge, once you post the video, you will get paid based on the number of views and likes it gets. Quite interesting right?