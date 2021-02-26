Here’s a list of all the upcoming games for both PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021

Gaming, News

With only two months of the release of the next-gen gaming consoles, both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have made a tremendous impact with their hardware features, exclusives, and the amazing user experience that both consoles deliver.

Currently, throughout these unprecedented times of COVID, it has become rather tricky to get either of these consoles. These next-gen consoles are special on their own accord as for the first time in gaming history both generations offer a physical and digital version of the console. This allows consumers the freedom to opt for a version of both consoles that is tailored to their requirements.

Even with the new streaming services like xCloud and PlayStation Now, game streaming has now revolutionized to a whole new level. This and with the addition of online multiplayer platforms i.e. Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus has made social distancing a bit more bearable for gamers.

Though new games for the consoles are expected to come, both Sony and Microsoft had announced that they would be supporting previous gen titles on their current respective libraries. This means that players can go back and enjoy their old games from previous generations on their current generation consoles. Moreover, this is a huge win for gamers across the globe as they would no longer have to move onto every ‘next big thing’ to enjoy all the games out there.

In addition to this, all PS4 and Xbox One titles will be upgraded to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions which means enjoying the same titles but with better graphics and resolutions. But with so many games coming up to the new-gen consoles, it is pretty tough for gamers to tell which game is on which console. So here is a list of all the games that have arrived or will be arriving on all platforms:

GameRelease DateXbox Series or PS5?Cross-gen?Available on PC?
MXGP 202001/14/2021PS5 onlyNo, PS5 exclusiveNo
Hitman 301/20/2021BothFree upgrade from digitalYes
Ride 401/21/2021BothNoNo
Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy01/26/2021PS5No, PS5 exclusiveYes
Cyber Shadow01/26/2021PS5 onlyNo, PS5 exclusiveYes
The Medium1/28/2021Xbox onlyNoYes
The Pedestrian1/29/2021PS5 onlyNo, PS5 exclusiveYes
Control: Ultimate Edition02/02/2021BothYes, upgrade only with Ultimate EditionYes
Destruction AllStars02/02/2021PS5 onlyNo, PS5 exclusiveNo
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood02/04/2021BothYesYes
Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition02/05/2021PS5 onlyNo, PS5 exclusiveNo
Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition02/05/2021PS5 onlyNo, PS5 exclusiveNo
Little Nightmares 202/11/2021BothYesYes
Yakuza: Like a Dragon03/02/2021 (PS5)Available now on Xbox, PS5 on 03/02/2021YesYes
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 403/11/2021BothYesYes
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time03/12/2021BothYes, free upgradeYes
Samurai Spirits (aka Samurai Shodown)03/16/2021Xbox onlyYesYes
Marvel’s Avengers03/18/2021BothYes, free upgradeYes
Balan Wonderland03/26/2021BothYesYes
It Takes Two03/26/2021BothYesYes
Terminator: Resistance03/26/2021PS5 onlyYesYes
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 203/26/2021BothFree upgrade with Cross-Gen Digital Deluxe EditionYes
Disco Elysium: The Final CutMarch 2021 (PS5)PS5 on 03/031/2021; Xbox TBDYesYes
Outriders04/01/2021BothYesYes
Curse of the Sea Rats04/01/2021BothYesYes
Oddworld: Soulstorm04/06/2021PS5YesYes
Guilty Gear Strive04/09/2021PS5 onlyYesYes
MLB The Show 2104/20/2021BothOnly with Collector’s EditionNo
Judgement04/23/2021BothNoNo
Returnal04/30/2021PS5 onlyNo, PS5 exclusiveNo
Resident Evil Village05/07/2021BothYes, free upgradeYes
Hood: Outlaws & Legends05/10/2021BothYesYes
Deathloop05/21/2021PS5 onlyNo, PS5 exclusiveYes
Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade06/10/2021PS5 onlyYesNo
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart06/11/2021PS5 onlyNo, PS5 exclusiveNo
Back 4 Blood06/22/2021BothYesYes
Solar AshJune 2021PS5 onlyYesYes
Little Devil InsideJuly 2021PS5 onlyYesYes
Kena: Bridge of Spirits8/28/2021PS5 onlyYesYes
Ghostwire: TokyoOctober 2021PS5 onlyNoYes
12 Minutes2021Xbox onlyYesYes
Adios2021Xbox onlyNoYes
Aragami 22021BothYesYes
Blood Bowl 32021BothYesYes
Braid: Anniversary Edition2021BothYesYes
Bright Memory Infinite2021Xbox onlyNo, Xbox exclusiveYes
Chernobylite2021BothYesYes
Chivalry 22021BothYesYes
Chorus2021BothYesYes
Cris Tales2021BothYesYes
CrossfireX2021Xbox onlyYes, free upgradeYes
Cyberpunk 20772021BothYes, free upgradeYes
CYGNI: All Guns Blazing2021BothYesYes
DARQ: Complete Edition2021BothYesNo
Dawn of the Monsters2021BothYesYes
Dead Static Drive2021Xbox onlyYesYes
Doom Eternal2021BothYes, free upgradeYes
Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires2021BothYesYes
Echo Generation2021Xbox onlyYesYes
EcxoMecha2021Xbox onlyYesYes
Exo One2021Xbox onlyNoYes
Evil Dead: The Game2021BothYesYes
Evil West2021BothYesYes
Far Cry 62021BothYesYes
Final Fantasy XIV2021PS5Yes, free upgradeYes
F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch2021PS5 onlyYesYes
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach2021PS5 onlyYesYes
Flea Madness2021BothNoYes
Ghostrunner2021BothYesYes
God of War: Ragnarok2021PS5 onlyTBDTBD
Goodbye Volcano High2021PS5 onlyYesYes
Gotham Knights2021BothYesYes
Grand Theft Auto V2021BothYesYes
Graven2021BothYesYes
Guilty Gear Strive2021PS5 onlyYesYes
Halo Infinite2021Xbox onlyYesYes
Heavenly Bodies2021PS5 onlyYesYes
Hello Neighbor 22021Xbox onlyYesYes
Hellpoint2021BothYesYes
Horizon Forbidden West2021PS5 onlyYesYes
Hood: Outlaws and Legends2021BothYesYes
In Sound Mind2021BothNoYes
Insurgency: Sandstorm2021BothYesYes
Jett: The Far Shore2021PS5 onlyYesYes
King Arthur: Knight’s Tale2021BothNoYes
Lake2021Xbox onlyNoYes
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga2021BothYesYes
Little Witch in the Woods2021Xbox onlyNoYes
Metro Exodus2021BothYes, free upgradeYes
Microsoft Flight Simulator2021Xbox onlyNoYes
Mundaun2021BothYesYes
Neptunia ReVerse2021PS5NoNo
Party Crasher Simulator2021BothYesYes
Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis2021Xbox onlyYesYes
Praey for the Gods2021PS5YesYes
Psychonauts 22021Xbox onlyYesYes
Riders Republic2021BothYesYes
RPG Time2021Xbox onlyNoYes
R-Type Final 22021BothYesYes
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story2021BothYesYes
Sable2021Xbox onlyYesYes
Scarlet Nexus2021BothYesYes
Scorn2021Xbox onlyNoYes
Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II2021Xbox onlyTBDYes
She Dreams Elsewhere2021Xbox onlyYesYes
Shredders2021Xbox onlyNoYes
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One2021BothYesYes
Song of Iron2021Xbox onlyYesYes
Stray2021PS5 onlyYesYes
Subnautica / Subnautica: Below Zero2021BothYes, free upgradeYes
S.T.A.L.E.R. 22021Xbox onlyNoYes
Temtem2021 (Xbox)PS5 and PC available now; Xbox in 2021YesYes
The Artful Escape2021Xbox onlyYesYes
The Ascent2021Xbox onlyYes, free upgradeYes
The Big Con2021Xbox onlyNo, Xbox exclusiveYes
The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes2021BothYesYes
The Elder Scrolls Online2021BothYesYes
The Gunk2021Xbox onlyYesYes
The Last Stop2021Xbox onlyNoYes
The Wild at Heart2021Xbox onlyNoYes
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt2021BothYes, free upgradeYes
Tribes of Midgard2021PS5 onlyYesYes
Tunic2021Xbox onlyNoYes
Unlimited Fishing Simulator 22021BothYesYes
Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy2021Xbox onlyNoYes
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong2021BothNoYes
War Mongrels2021BothYesYes
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide2021Xbox onlyNoYes
Way to the Woods2021Xbox onlyNoYes
Project AthiaJanuary 2022PS5 onlyNo, PS5 exclusiveYes
Ark 22022Xbox onlyNo, Xbox exclusiveYes
Hogwarts Legacy2022BothYesYes
Gran Turismo 72022PS5 onlyNoNo
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League2022BothTBDYes
The Callisto Protocol2022BothNoYes
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum2022BothYesYes
Pragmata2023BothTBDYes

More games are will be releasing soon and it is expected that there will be more upcoming features that will be launching on both consoles.

Source: The Verge

