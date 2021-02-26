Here’s a list of all the upcoming games for both PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021

With only two months of the release of the next-gen gaming consoles, both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have made a tremendous impact with their hardware features, exclusives, and the amazing user experience that both consoles deliver.

Currently, throughout these unprecedented times of COVID, it has become rather tricky to get either of these consoles. These next-gen consoles are special on their own accord as for the first time in gaming history both generations offer a physical and digital version of the console. This allows consumers the freedom to opt for a version of both consoles that is tailored to their requirements.

Even with the new streaming services like xCloud and PlayStation Now, game streaming has now revolutionized to a whole new level. This and with the addition of online multiplayer platforms i.e. Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus has made social distancing a bit more bearable for gamers.

Though new games for the consoles are expected to come, both Sony and Microsoft had announced that they would be supporting previous gen titles on their current respective libraries. This means that players can go back and enjoy their old games from previous generations on their current generation consoles. Moreover, this is a huge win for gamers across the globe as they would no longer have to move onto every ‘next big thing’ to enjoy all the games out there.

In addition to this, all PS4 and Xbox One titles will be upgraded to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions which means enjoying the same titles but with better graphics and resolutions. But with so many games coming up to the new-gen consoles, it is pretty tough for gamers to tell which game is on which console. So here is a list of all the games that have arrived or will be arriving on all platforms:

Game Release Date Xbox Series or PS5? Cross-gen? Available on PC? MXGP 2020 01/14/2021 PS5 only No, PS5 exclusive No Hitman 3 01/20/2021 Both Free upgrade from digital Yes Ride 4 01/21/2021 Both No No Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy 01/26/2021 PS5 No, PS5 exclusive Yes Cyber Shadow 01/26/2021 PS5 only No, PS5 exclusive Yes The Medium 1/28/2021 Xbox only No Yes The Pedestrian 1/29/2021 PS5 only No, PS5 exclusive Yes Control: Ultimate Edition 02/02/2021 Both Yes, upgrade only with Ultimate Edition Yes Destruction AllStars 02/02/2021 PS5 only No, PS5 exclusive No Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood 02/04/2021 Both Yes Yes Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition 02/05/2021 PS5 only No, PS5 exclusive No Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition 02/05/2021 PS5 only No, PS5 exclusive No Little Nightmares 2 02/11/2021 Both Yes Yes Yakuza: Like a Dragon 03/02/2021 (PS5) Available now on Xbox, PS5 on 03/02/2021 Yes Yes Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 4 03/11/2021 Both Yes Yes Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time 03/12/2021 Both Yes, free upgrade Yes Samurai Spirits (aka Samurai Shodown) 03/16/2021 Xbox only Yes Yes Marvel’s Avengers 03/18/2021 Both Yes, free upgrade Yes Balan Wonderland 03/26/2021 Both Yes Yes It Takes Two 03/26/2021 Both Yes Yes Terminator: Resistance 03/26/2021 PS5 only Yes Yes Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 03/26/2021 Both Free upgrade with Cross-Gen Digital Deluxe Edition Yes Disco Elysium: The Final Cut March 2021 (PS5) PS5 on 03/031/2021; Xbox TBD Yes Yes Outriders 04/01/2021 Both Yes Yes Curse of the Sea Rats 04/01/2021 Both Yes Yes Oddworld: Soulstorm 04/06/2021 PS5 Yes Yes Guilty Gear Strive 04/09/2021 PS5 only Yes Yes MLB The Show 21 04/20/2021 Both Only with Collector’s Edition No Judgement 04/23/2021 Both No No Returnal 04/30/2021 PS5 only No, PS5 exclusive No Resident Evil Village 05/07/2021 Both Yes, free upgrade Yes Hood: Outlaws & Legends 05/10/2021 Both Yes Yes Deathloop 05/21/2021 PS5 only No, PS5 exclusive Yes Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade 06/10/2021 PS5 only Yes No Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 06/11/2021 PS5 only No, PS5 exclusive No Back 4 Blood 06/22/2021 Both Yes Yes Solar Ash June 2021 PS5 only Yes Yes Little Devil Inside July 2021 PS5 only Yes Yes Kena: Bridge of Spirits 8/28/2021 PS5 only Yes Yes Ghostwire: Tokyo October 2021 PS5 only No Yes 12 Minutes 2021 Xbox only Yes Yes Adios 2021 Xbox only No Yes Aragami 2 2021 Both Yes Yes Blood Bowl 3 2021 Both Yes Yes Braid: Anniversary Edition 2021 Both Yes Yes Bright Memory Infinite 2021 Xbox only No, Xbox exclusive Yes Chernobylite 2021 Both Yes Yes Chivalry 2 2021 Both Yes Yes Chorus 2021 Both Yes Yes Cris Tales 2021 Both Yes Yes CrossfireX 2021 Xbox only Yes, free upgrade Yes Cyberpunk 2077 2021 Both Yes, free upgrade Yes CYGNI: All Guns Blazing 2021 Both Yes Yes DARQ: Complete Edition 2021 Both Yes No Dawn of the Monsters 2021 Both Yes Yes Dead Static Drive 2021 Xbox only Yes Yes Doom Eternal 2021 Both Yes, free upgrade Yes Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires 2021 Both Yes Yes Echo Generation 2021 Xbox only Yes Yes EcxoMecha 2021 Xbox only Yes Yes Exo One 2021 Xbox only No Yes Evil Dead: The Game 2021 Both Yes Yes Evil West 2021 Both Yes Yes Far Cry 6 2021 Both Yes Yes Final Fantasy XIV 2021 PS5 Yes, free upgrade Yes F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch 2021 PS5 only Yes Yes Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach 2021 PS5 only Yes Yes Flea Madness 2021 Both No Yes Ghostrunner 2021 Both Yes Yes God of War: Ragnarok 2021 PS5 only TBD TBD Goodbye Volcano High 2021 PS5 only Yes Yes Gotham Knights 2021 Both Yes Yes Grand Theft Auto V 2021 Both Yes Yes Graven 2021 Both Yes Yes Guilty Gear Strive 2021 PS5 only Yes Yes Halo Infinite 2021 Xbox only Yes Yes Heavenly Bodies 2021 PS5 only Yes Yes Hello Neighbor 2 2021 Xbox only Yes Yes Hellpoint 2021 Both Yes Yes Horizon Forbidden West 2021 PS5 only Yes Yes Hood: Outlaws and Legends 2021 Both Yes Yes In Sound Mind 2021 Both No Yes Insurgency: Sandstorm 2021 Both Yes Yes Jett: The Far Shore 2021 PS5 only Yes Yes King Arthur: Knight’s Tale 2021 Both No Yes Lake 2021 Xbox only No Yes Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 2021 Both Yes Yes Little Witch in the Woods 2021 Xbox only No Yes Metro Exodus 2021 Both Yes, free upgrade Yes Microsoft Flight Simulator 2021 Xbox only No Yes Mundaun 2021 Both Yes Yes Neptunia ReVerse 2021 PS5 No No Party Crasher Simulator 2021 Both Yes Yes Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis 2021 Xbox only Yes Yes Praey for the Gods 2021 PS5 Yes Yes Psychonauts 2 2021 Xbox only Yes Yes Riders Republic 2021 Both Yes Yes RPG Time 2021 Xbox only No Yes R-Type Final 2 2021 Both Yes Yes Ruined King: A League of Legends Story 2021 Both Yes Yes Sable 2021 Xbox only Yes Yes Scarlet Nexus 2021 Both Yes Yes Scorn 2021 Xbox only No Yes Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II 2021 Xbox only TBD Yes She Dreams Elsewhere 2021 Xbox only Yes Yes Shredders 2021 Xbox only No Yes Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One 2021 Both Yes Yes Song of Iron 2021 Xbox only Yes Yes Stray 2021 PS5 only Yes Yes Subnautica / Subnautica: Below Zero 2021 Both Yes, free upgrade Yes S.T.A.L.E.R. 2 2021 Xbox only No Yes Temtem 2021 (Xbox) PS5 and PC available now; Xbox in 2021 Yes Yes The Artful Escape 2021 Xbox only Yes Yes The Ascent 2021 Xbox only Yes, free upgrade Yes The Big Con 2021 Xbox only No, Xbox exclusive Yes The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes 2021 Both Yes Yes The Elder Scrolls Online 2021 Both Yes Yes The Gunk 2021 Xbox only Yes Yes The Last Stop 2021 Xbox only No Yes The Wild at Heart 2021 Xbox only No Yes The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 2021 Both Yes, free upgrade Yes Tribes of Midgard 2021 PS5 only Yes Yes Tunic 2021 Xbox only No Yes Unlimited Fishing Simulator 2 2021 Both Yes Yes Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy 2021 Xbox only No Yes Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong 2021 Both No Yes War Mongrels 2021 Both Yes Yes Warhammer 40,000: Darktide 2021 Xbox only No Yes Way to the Woods 2021 Xbox only No Yes Project Athia January 2022 PS5 only No, PS5 exclusive Yes Ark 2 2022 Xbox only No, Xbox exclusive Yes Hogwarts Legacy 2022 Both Yes Yes Gran Turismo 7 2022 PS5 only No No Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League 2022 Both TBD Yes The Callisto Protocol 2022 Both No Yes The Lord of the Rings: Gollum 2022 Both Yes Yes Pragmata 2023 Both TBD Yes

More games are will be releasing soon and it is expected that there will be more upcoming features that will be launching on both consoles.

Source: The Verge