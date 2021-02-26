Here’s a list of all the upcoming games for both PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2021

With only two months of the release of the next-gen gaming consoles, both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X have made a tremendous impact with their hardware features, exclusives, and the amazing user experience that both consoles deliver.
Currently, throughout these unprecedented times of COVID, it has become rather tricky to get either of these consoles. These next-gen consoles are special on their own accord as for the first time in gaming history both generations offer a physical and digital version of the console. This allows consumers the freedom to opt for a version of both consoles that is tailored to their requirements.
Even with the new streaming services like xCloud and PlayStation Now, game streaming has now revolutionized to a whole new level. This and with the addition of online multiplayer platforms i.e. Xbox Live and PlayStation Plus has made social distancing a bit more bearable for gamers.
Though new games for the consoles are expected to come, both Sony and Microsoft had announced that they would be supporting previous gen titles on their current respective libraries. This means that players can go back and enjoy their old games from previous generations on their current generation consoles. Moreover, this is a huge win for gamers across the globe as they would no longer have to move onto every ‘next big thing’ to enjoy all the games out there.
In addition to this, all PS4 and Xbox One titles will be upgraded to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions which means enjoying the same titles but with better graphics and resolutions. But with so many games coming up to the new-gen consoles, it is pretty tough for gamers to tell which game is on which console. So here is a list of all the games that have arrived or will be arriving on all platforms:
|Game
|Release Date
|Xbox Series or PS5?
|Cross-gen?
|Available on PC?
|MXGP 2020
|01/14/2021
|PS5 only
|No, PS5 exclusive
|No
|Hitman 3
|01/20/2021
|Both
|Free upgrade from digital
|Yes
|Ride 4
|01/21/2021
|Both
|No
|No
|Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
|01/26/2021
|PS5
|No, PS5 exclusive
|Yes
|Cyber Shadow
|01/26/2021
|PS5 only
|No, PS5 exclusive
|Yes
|The Medium
|1/28/2021
|Xbox only
|No
|Yes
|The Pedestrian
|1/29/2021
|PS5 only
|No, PS5 exclusive
|Yes
|Control: Ultimate Edition
|02/02/2021
|Both
|Yes, upgrade only with Ultimate Edition
|Yes
|Destruction AllStars
|02/02/2021
|PS5 only
|No, PS5 exclusive
|No
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
|02/04/2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Nioh Remastered – The Complete Edition
|02/05/2021
|PS5 only
|No, PS5 exclusive
|No
|Nioh 2 Remastered – The Complete Edition
|02/05/2021
|PS5 only
|No, PS5 exclusive
|No
|Little Nightmares 2
|02/11/2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|03/02/2021 (PS5)
|Available now on Xbox, PS5 on 03/02/2021
|Yes
|Yes
|Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 4
|03/11/2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
|03/12/2021
|Both
|Yes, free upgrade
|Yes
|Samurai Spirits (aka Samurai Shodown)
|03/16/2021
|Xbox only
|Yes
|Yes
|Marvel’s Avengers
|03/18/2021
|Both
|Yes, free upgrade
|Yes
|Balan Wonderland
|03/26/2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|It Takes Two
|03/26/2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Terminator: Resistance
|03/26/2021
|PS5 only
|Yes
|Yes
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
|03/26/2021
|Both
|Free upgrade with Cross-Gen Digital Deluxe Edition
|Yes
|Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
|March 2021 (PS5)
|PS5 on 03/031/2021; Xbox TBD
|Yes
|Yes
|Outriders
|04/01/2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Curse of the Sea Rats
|04/01/2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Oddworld: Soulstorm
|04/06/2021
|PS5
|Yes
|Yes
|Guilty Gear Strive
|04/09/2021
|PS5 only
|Yes
|Yes
|MLB The Show 21
|04/20/2021
|Both
|Only with Collector’s Edition
|No
|Judgement
|04/23/2021
|Both
|No
|No
|Returnal
|04/30/2021
|PS5 only
|No, PS5 exclusive
|No
|Resident Evil Village
|05/07/2021
|Both
|Yes, free upgrade
|Yes
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|05/10/2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Deathloop
|05/21/2021
|PS5 only
|No, PS5 exclusive
|Yes
|Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
|06/10/2021
|PS5 only
|Yes
|No
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|06/11/2021
|PS5 only
|No, PS5 exclusive
|No
|Back 4 Blood
|06/22/2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Solar Ash
|June 2021
|PS5 only
|Yes
|Yes
|Little Devil Inside
|July 2021
|PS5 only
|Yes
|Yes
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|8/28/2021
|PS5 only
|Yes
|Yes
|Ghostwire: Tokyo
|October 2021
|PS5 only
|No
|Yes
|12 Minutes
|2021
|Xbox only
|Yes
|Yes
|Adios
|2021
|Xbox only
|No
|Yes
|Aragami 2
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Blood Bowl 3
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Braid: Anniversary Edition
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Bright Memory Infinite
|2021
|Xbox only
|No, Xbox exclusive
|Yes
|Chernobylite
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Chivalry 2
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Chorus
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Cris Tales
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|CrossfireX
|2021
|Xbox only
|Yes, free upgrade
|Yes
|Cyberpunk 2077
|2021
|Both
|Yes, free upgrade
|Yes
|CYGNI: All Guns Blazing
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|DARQ: Complete Edition
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|No
|Dawn of the Monsters
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Dead Static Drive
|2021
|Xbox only
|Yes
|Yes
|Doom Eternal
|2021
|Both
|Yes, free upgrade
|Yes
|Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Echo Generation
|2021
|Xbox only
|Yes
|Yes
|EcxoMecha
|2021
|Xbox only
|Yes
|Yes
|Exo One
|2021
|Xbox only
|No
|Yes
|Evil Dead: The Game
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Evil West
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Far Cry 6
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Final Fantasy XIV
|2021
|PS5
|Yes, free upgrade
|Yes
|F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch
|2021
|PS5 only
|Yes
|Yes
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|2021
|PS5 only
|Yes
|Yes
|Flea Madness
|2021
|Both
|No
|Yes
|Ghostrunner
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|God of War: Ragnarok
|2021
|PS5 only
|TBD
|TBD
|Goodbye Volcano High
|2021
|PS5 only
|Yes
|Yes
|Gotham Knights
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Grand Theft Auto V
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Graven
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Guilty Gear Strive
|2021
|PS5 only
|Yes
|Yes
|Halo Infinite
|2021
|Xbox only
|Yes
|Yes
|Heavenly Bodies
|2021
|PS5 only
|Yes
|Yes
|Hello Neighbor 2
|2021
|Xbox only
|Yes
|Yes
|Hellpoint
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Horizon Forbidden West
|2021
|PS5 only
|Yes
|Yes
|Hood: Outlaws and Legends
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|In Sound Mind
|2021
|Both
|No
|Yes
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Jett: The Far Shore
|2021
|PS5 only
|Yes
|Yes
|King Arthur: Knight’s Tale
|2021
|Both
|No
|Yes
|Lake
|2021
|Xbox only
|No
|Yes
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Little Witch in the Woods
|2021
|Xbox only
|No
|Yes
|Metro Exodus
|2021
|Both
|Yes, free upgrade
|Yes
|Microsoft Flight Simulator
|2021
|Xbox only
|No
|Yes
|Mundaun
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Neptunia ReVerse
|2021
|PS5
|No
|No
|Party Crasher Simulator
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis
|2021
|Xbox only
|Yes
|Yes
|Praey for the Gods
|2021
|PS5
|Yes
|Yes
|Psychonauts 2
|2021
|Xbox only
|Yes
|Yes
|Riders Republic
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|RPG Time
|2021
|Xbox only
|No
|Yes
|R-Type Final 2
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Sable
|2021
|Xbox only
|Yes
|Yes
|Scarlet Nexus
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Scorn
|2021
|Xbox only
|No
|Yes
|Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II
|2021
|Xbox only
|TBD
|Yes
|She Dreams Elsewhere
|2021
|Xbox only
|Yes
|Yes
|Shredders
|2021
|Xbox only
|No
|Yes
|Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Song of Iron
|2021
|Xbox only
|Yes
|Yes
|Stray
|2021
|PS5 only
|Yes
|Yes
|Subnautica / Subnautica: Below Zero
|2021
|Both
|Yes, free upgrade
|Yes
|S.T.A.L.E.R. 2
|2021
|Xbox only
|No
|Yes
|Temtem
|2021 (Xbox)
|PS5 and PC available now; Xbox in 2021
|Yes
|Yes
|The Artful Escape
|2021
|Xbox only
|Yes
|Yes
|The Ascent
|2021
|Xbox only
|Yes, free upgrade
|Yes
|The Big Con
|2021
|Xbox only
|No, Xbox exclusive
|Yes
|The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|The Gunk
|2021
|Xbox only
|Yes
|Yes
|The Last Stop
|2021
|Xbox only
|No
|Yes
|The Wild at Heart
|2021
|Xbox only
|No
|Yes
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|2021
|Both
|Yes, free upgrade
|Yes
|Tribes of Midgard
|2021
|PS5 only
|Yes
|Yes
|Tunic
|2021
|Xbox only
|No
|Yes
|Unlimited Fishing Simulator 2
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy
|2021
|Xbox only
|No
|Yes
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
|2021
|Both
|No
|Yes
|War Mongrels
|2021
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Warhammer 40,000: Darktide
|2021
|Xbox only
|No
|Yes
|Way to the Woods
|2021
|Xbox only
|No
|Yes
|Project Athia
|January 2022
|PS5 only
|No, PS5 exclusive
|Yes
|Ark 2
|2022
|Xbox only
|No, Xbox exclusive
|Yes
|Hogwarts Legacy
|2022
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Gran Turismo 7
|2022
|PS5 only
|No
|No
|Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
|2022
|Both
|TBD
|Yes
|The Callisto Protocol
|2022
|Both
|No
|Yes
|The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
|2022
|Both
|Yes
|Yes
|Pragmata
|2023
|Both
|TBD
|Yes
More games are will be releasing soon and it is expected that there will be more upcoming features that will be launching on both consoles.
Source: The Verge