By Huma Ishfaq ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Higher Tax On Cash On Delivery Cod In Budget Fy26

The federal government is preparing to implement a higher income tax on Cash on Delivery (COD) transactions, compared to digital payments.



This move, proposed under the Federal Budget FY2025- 26, is part of a broader strategy to encourage digital financial practices and reduce cash-based dealings.

During a recent session of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Minister of State for Finance, confirmed that

“There will be separate rates for payments made in cash and those made through digital methods.”

He emphasized that the purpose behind this policy is to “discourage the use of cash and support the documentation of the economy.”



Originally, the government had suggested a tax rate ranging from 0.25% to 2% for COD transactions. However, under the revised proposal, the final rate for COD will be higher than that of digital payments, reinforcing the government’s push toward cashless commerce.

Revenue Target and Concerns Raised

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is aiming to generate around Rs. 59 billion from this tax adjustment in the next fiscal year. While the initiative could boost the formal economy, it has sparked concern among lawmakers.

Committee Chairman Syed Naveed Qamar and other members highlighted the need for caution, urging the government to introduce clear safeguards and practical thresholds, especially to protect small businesses and sellers from undue financial pressure.

As the government accelerates its efforts to expand the tax net and promote digital transactions, this tax policy signals a shift toward formalizing Pakistan’s growing e-commerce sector. However, implementation will require a balanced approach to avoid unintended harm to small-scale entrepreneurs who rely heavily on COD services.

Budget 2025-26, CoD, digital payments, FBR
Huma Ishfaq

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Trump Enters Telecom War With 47 Patriot Phone Plan

U.S. President Enters Telecom War with Trump Phone, $47 Patriot Plan

Bitcoin At Risk Quantum Computers Can Break It Experts Warn

Bitcoin At Risk: Quantum Attacks Can Break It All, Experts Warn

Like Reddit Meta Trials Spoiler Hiding Feature On Threads

Like Reddit, Meta Trials Spoiler Hiding Feature on Threads

Transformers Invade Pubg Mobile In Epic Crossover For 3 9 Update

Transformers Invade PUBG Mobile in Epic Crossover for 3.9 Update

Apple Quietly Releases Ios 26 Beta 2 0 With Smart Storage

Apple Quietly Releases iOS 26 Beta 2.0 With Smart Storage

Openai Now Lets Whatsapp Users Generate Images Within App

OpenAI Now Lets WhatsApp Users Generate Images Within App

Pakistan China Sign 5 Year Tech Transfer Agreement

Pakistan & China Sign 5-Year Tech Transfer Agreement

Whatsapp Unveils First Major Ad Features

WhatsApp Unveils first major Ad Features

Anubis Ransomware Now Wipes Data After Encryption Experts Warn

Anubis Ransomware Now Wipes Data After Encryption, Experts Warn

Fortnite Blitz Royale Arrives Fast Paced Mobile Rogue Like Game

Fortnite ‘Blitz Royale’ Arrives: Fast-Paced Mobile Rogue-Like Game

Pakistan To Launch Rs50000 E Bike Subsidy Under New Ev Policy

Pakistan to launch Rs50,000 E-Bike subsidy under New EV Policy

The Worlds First 2d Computer Is Here And It Is Made Of Atoms

The World’s First 2D Computer Is Here, And It Is Made Of Atoms!

Sindh Launches Overhaul Of Teachers Transfers And Appointments

Sindh Launches Overhaul of Teachers’ Transfers and Appointments