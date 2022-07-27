Home Automation and For What Reason is it Important For Your Home?

You might have heard about the concept of controlling everything in your house with your phone and how it can change the overall vibe of your place. But you couldn’t understand most of it. Then, scroll down and read full article.

Here we will discuss how Home Automation works and why you need it.

The main idea is to connect your house’s current electronic devices to a control hub. And by accessing that control hub with your phone, you can control all those devices. The Internet of Things(IoT) technology is used in these systems, which allows gadgets to connect to the internet that they are not supposed to. The devices can be connected through various communication protocols, like Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Just like phones have Alexa and Siri, which can listen to your voice command and respond, there is a home assistant that can take your voice commands in your room and respond to your base.

Many home assistants are in the market, but these are some of the best ones.

Amazon Echo

Alexa Home Assistant is software that is operated on Amazon Echo devices. Alexa can sync more than 15 devices at one time, and its range is pretty broad, so it is the best option if you have a bigger house.

Google Nest

As the name suggests, google nest is a hardware device powered by the google home assistant. It has a lesser range than the Alexa but is said to be more intelligent. So if you have a smaller home, this is the best option for you.

Both have the same prices, minimal performance differences, and nearly the same specs.

Apple Homepod

Apple Homepod is the most expensive one of the three. It costs around double the price of Echo And Nest. It has other connectivity options like QR or HFC, which are more convenient for domestic users.

Whichever one you decide to choose amongst these, all do the same work. And that is to give you remote access to your home digitally. These are some typical applications of a Smart Home :

Turn on and turn off the lights on the voice command.

Automatically turn off and turn on lights by scheduling your sleep and wake-up routine.

Lock and unlock doors by installing the smart lock in them.

Turn on the Air Conditioning before reaching the house.

Turn off all the appliances on the go if you forget to turn off something.

You can access the security cameras while being anywhere in the world.

At last, I would like to say that all this is for your comfort and ease so if you don’t understand what you are supposed to do then don’t rush. Take it slow, add a few appliances every now and then, and you will start to get a hold of it. But all of it will start when you get a home assistant.