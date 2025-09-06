Honda Atlas has rolled out the new Honda City 1.5L Aspire S in Pakistan. Still, instead of excitement, the move has triggered a wave of criticism from car enthusiasts, industry experts, and longtime fans.

The Aspire S brings cosmetic updates, including two new paint choices, Canyon River Blue and Ignite Red, along with a black trunk spoiler fitted with an LED stop lamp, dark-finish alloy wheels, a black shark fin antenna, and black-colored side mirrors. Honda has also refreshed the front chrome garnish and the rear license plate trim.

Inside, the sedan features baseball-stitched leather steering, a matching gear knob, redesigned seats, and improved audio with added tweeters. Safety remains anchored by ABS, EBD, and an ESP 9.3 modulator. The car is priced at PKR 6,149,000, and bookings have already opened at dealerships.

A Closer Look at the Aspire S

New Features Updates Exterior Two new shades: Canyon River Blue and Ignite Red, black trunk spoiler with LED stop lamp, shark fin antenna in black, black side mirrors, revised chrome garnish at the front, updated rear license plate trim. Lighting LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, and LED rear lights for better visibility. Wheels Dark-finished alloy wheels. Interior Redesigned hi-grade seat pattern, leather-wrapped steering wheel with baseball stitching, and a matching baseball-stitched gear knob. Audio Added tweeters for improved sound quality. Safety ABS with EBD supported by an ESP 9.3 modulator.

Fans Call It “Too Little, Too Late”

Despite these updates, the launch has sparked frustration. Many social media users argue that introducing another facelift of the 6th-generation Honda City, while the 7th generation has already been available globally for years, is a step backward.

Some fans went so far as to call it the “last day of Honda in Pakistan,” suggesting that the company has lost touch with customer expectations.

Experts Question Honda’s Strategy

Suneel Sarfraz Munj, co-founder and chairman of PakWheels, also weighed in on X, pointing out that while the 7th generation City has become standard in many countries, Honda Pakistan continues to stretch the 6th generation with incremental updates.

Honda has launched the new Aspire S variant of the 6th Gen Honda City in Pakistan

While the 7th Gen City is already available globally, the 6th Gen’s facelift has sparked mixed reactions — Suneel Sarfraz Munj (@suneelmunj) September 5, 2025

Other auto analysts criticized the move as “unfair” to loyal buyers, accusing Honda of repackaging minor cosmetic changes instead of bringing true innovation. “This feels more like Honda cashing in on an outdated model than actually delivering something new,” one industry expert remarked.

A Growing Trust Gap

The backlash highlights growing dissatisfaction among car buyers in Pakistan, who are increasingly comparing local releases with global standards. While Honda hopes the Aspire S will strengthen its lineup, the debate suggests the company faces an uphill battle in regaining the trust of enthusiasts who feel left behind.