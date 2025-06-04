Honda Launches New Installment Plan for Civic 2025: Drive Now, Pay Later
Honda Pakistan has introduced a limited-time Grand Eid Offer, allowing customers to purchase the latest Honda Civic 2025 through convenient monthly installment plans.
This initiative aims to make the premium sedan more accessible to a broader range of buyers without the burden of a substantial upfront payment.
Honda Civic 2025 Features
The 2025 Honda Civic is available in multiple variants, including the Oriel and RS models. Key features across these variants include:
Engine & Performance:
- 1.5L Turbocharged Petrol Engine
- CVT Transmission
- Horsepower: 127 HP @ 6000 RPM
- Torque: 180 Nm @ 4500 RPM
Interior & Comfort:
- Sunroof
- Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
- Push Start Button
- 9″ Android-Based Touchscreen
- Rear AC Vents
- Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror
Safety & Technology:
- Honda Sensing Safety Suite (in RS variant)
- 2 Airbags
- LED Headlights with Auto-On/Off
- Smart Clear Auto Wipers
Exterior:
- 17” Alloy Wheels (RS variant)
- Laser Brazed Roof
- Dual Exhaust
- Self-Opening Trunk
Pricing:
As of June 2025, the ex-factory prices for the Honda Civic 2025 variants in Pakistan are:
- Honda Civic Oriel: PKR 8,659,000
- Honda Civic RS: PKR 9,899,000
Booking Details
Interested buyers can avail themselves of this offer by contacting authorized dealerships in Karachi and Hyderabad. Special booking incentives are also available for a limited time.
For Booking and Inquiries:
Honda Khair (Karachi)
- 0336 2323612
- 0300 2006735
- 0321 8201039
- 0300 2006736
- 0305 8694519
- 0303 3330027
Hyderabad Honda
- 0321 2005298
- 0301 8378823
- 0321 8202454
- 0321 2005312
Universal Booking Line
- 0304-1117723
Please note that prices are subject to change and may vary based on additional features and customization. With the introduction of flexible installment plans, Honda Pakistan aims to make the Civic 2025 more accessible to customers seeking a blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact authorized dealerships promptly to take advantage of this limited-time offer.