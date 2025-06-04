Honda Pakistan has introduced a limited-time Grand Eid Offer, allowing customers to purchase the latest Honda Civic 2025 through convenient monthly installment plans.







This initiative aims to make the premium sedan more accessible to a broader range of buyers without the burden of a substantial upfront payment.

Honda Civic 2025 Features

The 2025 Honda Civic is available in multiple variants, including the Oriel and RS models. Key features across these variants include:

Engine & Performance:







1.5L Turbocharged Petrol Engine

CVT Transmission

Horsepower: 127 HP @ 6000 RPM

Torque: 180 Nm @ 4500 RPM

Interior & Comfort:

Sunroof

Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

Push Start Button

9″ Android-Based Touchscreen

Rear AC Vents

Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror

Safety & Technology:

Honda Sensing Safety Suite (in RS variant)

2 Airbags

LED Headlights with Auto-On/Off

Smart Clear Auto Wipers

Exterior:

17” Alloy Wheels (RS variant)

Laser Brazed Roof

Dual Exhaust

Self-Opening Trunk

Pricing:

As of June 2025, the ex-factory prices for the Honda Civic 2025 variants in Pakistan are:

Honda Civic Oriel: PKR 8,659,000

Honda Civic RS: PKR 9,899,000

Booking Details

Interested buyers can avail themselves of this offer by contacting authorized dealerships in Karachi and Hyderabad. Special booking incentives are also available for a limited time.

For Booking and Inquiries:

Honda Khair (Karachi)

0336 2323612

0300 2006735

0321 8201039

0300 2006736

0305 8694519

0303 3330027

Hyderabad Honda

0321 2005298

0301 8378823

0321 8202454

0321 2005312

Universal Booking Line

0304-1117723

Please note that prices are subject to change and may vary based on additional features and customization. With the introduction of flexible installment plans, Honda Pakistan aims to make the Civic 2025 more accessible to customers seeking a blend of performance, comfort, and advanced features. Interested buyers are encouraged to contact authorized dealerships promptly to take advantage of this limited-time offer.