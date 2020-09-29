Honda unveils its new electric SUV as a concept

According to famed electric vehicle news breaker InsideEVs , Honda has teased an exciting all-electric vehicle. While we don’t have any major details yet, the teaser showcases a massive hood, sleek headlights, large wheels, and sharp edges reminiscent of the Lamborghini Urus . Yes, it is an electric SUV, and it hosts a set of key features that make it stand out among other Honda offerings.

The front face, for instance, has sleeker headlights, is devoid of a front grille, and features a long and flat hood that gives the vehicle a proper SUV appearance. The windshield is certainly massive as well, continuing well over the roof.

The side profile of the car is clean-cut and standard, however, you do notice the huge wheels and the fact that it is a 3 door SUV concept. It is also being speculated that the 3-doors are just a concept element and the full-production version will have 5 doors and 5 seats.

The rear is also slightly different but bears the unmistakable mark of a Honda SUV, with sharp taillights, conjoined by a sleek light bar that runs across the rear width. A slightly different element is the sportback-esque tail design that makes the car look more hunkered down and sporty. The vehicle, being a crossover SUV, has high ground clearance as well.

This latest project from Honda is expected to hit the roads sometime next year.

