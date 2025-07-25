Honor has quietly introduced its new budget tablet, the Pad X7, not to be confused with the older Tablet X7 from 2021. It features an 8.7-inch LCD with a 1340×800 resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, and 625 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the Pad X7 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chipset. It comes with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which can be expanded further.

The 7,020 mAh battery supports 10W wired charging and reverse wired charging, adding to its utility. For cameras, the tablet includes an 8MP rear and a 5MP front shooter. It runs on Android 15 out of the box. Design-wise, it measures 211.8 x 124.8 x 7.99 mm and weighs 365 g. It’s available only in gray for now.

Honor claims the Pad X7 passed 42 durability tests. These include drop tests, steel ball impact, extreme temperature checks, and touchscreen durability assessments. The Honor Pad X7 is already on sale in Saudi Arabia via Honor’s official online store. Availability in other regions may follow soon.