By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 58 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Honor Power

A new leak from China suggests Honor is testing a new phone with a 10,000 mAh battery. This device is likely to be the Honor Power 2, though the exact name and launch date are still unknown. Back in April, Honor launched the Power smartphone, offering a huge 8,000 mAh battery in the mid-range category.

Currently, no other specifications have been revealed except for the battery. However, testing may reduce its final battery size. If the 10,000 mAh unit remains unchanged, this will be the largest battery ever in a mainstream smartphone. The Honor Power series focuses heavily on battery life rather than premium specifications or flagship performance.

Honor Power Specifications:

For comparison, the original Honor Power features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1224×2700 resolution. It also supports a 120 Hz refresh rate and 4,000-nit peak brightness, making it highly visible outdoors. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, offering smooth performance for everyday tasks. It comes in 8GB or 12GB RAM variants and provides 256GB or 512GB of storage, ideal for media lovers. On the back, it includes a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 5MP ultrawide sensor. The front houses a 16MP selfie camera, suitable for casual photography and video calls.

If the Honor Power 2 launches with a 10,000 mAh battery, it will redefine battery standards in mid-range phones.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

