HONOR is set to release a new smartphone in Pakistan on July 25, 2025, featuring powerful AI tools and upgraded durability. The device includes a dedicated AI button for smart functions like photo erasing, real-time translation, and Google Lens search. It runs MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15, offering features like Magic Portal for multitasking, Magic Capsule notifications, and Hidden Apps for privacy.

Built for everyday durability, the phone is rated for 1.5m drop resistance and IP64 water and dust protection. It has a 5300mAh battery with 35W fast charging, delivering long usage and shorter charging time.

The camera setup includes a 50MP dual rear camera and a 5MP front camera, enhanced by AI for better photo quality. HONOR’s new smartphone is aimed at users who want smarter tools, better durability, and reliable performance, all arriving in Pakistan this July.