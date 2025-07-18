By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 25 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Honor

HONOR is set to release a new smartphone in Pakistan on July 25, 2025, featuring powerful AI tools and upgraded durability. The device includes a dedicated AI button for smart functions like photo erasing, real-time translation, and Google Lens search. It runs MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15, offering features like Magic Portal for multitasking, Magic Capsule notifications, and Hidden Apps for privacy.

Built for everyday durability, the phone is rated for 1.5m drop resistance and IP64 water and dust protection. It has a 5300mAh battery with 35W fast charging, delivering long usage and shorter charging time.

The camera setup includes a 50MP dual rear camera and a 5MP front camera, enhanced by AI for better photo quality. HONOR’s new smartphone is aimed at users who want smarter tools, better durability, and reliable performance, all arriving in Pakistan this July.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Tesla Unveils Larger Six Seater Model Y L For China

Tesla Unveils Larger Six-Seater Model Y L for China

Hackers Exploit Dns Blind Spot To Hide Stealthy Malware

Hackers Exploit DNS Blind Spot to Hide Stealthy Malware

Trilateral Deal Signed For Uzbekistan Afghanistan Pakistan Railway Project

Trilateral Deal Signed for Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Project

Akd Group Acquires 27 Pc Hotels Stake In Major Move

AKD Group Acquires 27% PC Hotels Stake in Major Move

104 Business Compliance Reforms Get Cabinet Bodys Nod

104 Business Compliance Reforms Get Cabinet Body’s Nod

Spotify Family Plan Now Includes Audiobook Access For All

Spotify Family Plan Now Includes Audiobook Access for All

Auto Financing Hits Rs276 6bn But Loan Cap And Car Prices Raise Concerns

Car loan growth hits Rs276.6bn despite financing challenges

Apple Iphone 17 Pro

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Will Arrive in New Color Options

Netflix Embraces Generative Ai In Original Series To Cut Costs

Netflix Embraces Generative AI in Original Series to Cut Costs

Meta Names Ai Executive Connor Hayes As New Head Of Threads

Meta Names AI Executive Connor Hayes as New Head of Threads

Perplexity Bets Big On India To Challenge Openais Ai Dominance

Perplexity Bets Big on India to Challenge OpenAI’s AI Dominance

Sadapay Vs Nayapay Which Digital Payment Service Is Right For You In 2025

Sadapay vs Nayapay: Which Digital Payment Service is Right for You in 2025?

Uber Invests In Lucid Nuro To Launch Premium Robotaxi Service

Uber invests in Lucid & Nuro to launch Premium Robotaxi Service