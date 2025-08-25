By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Honor X7d

Honor has introduced the Honor X7d, a new budget-friendly smartphone that focuses on durability, performance, and long-lasting power. The device arrives as part of Honor’s affordable series, offering a massive battery, a tough design, and a smooth display experience.

With upgraded durability certifications, an improved refresh rate, and competitive features, the Honor X7d is designed to attract users who want reliability without breaking the bank.

According to the source, the smartphone features a 6.77-inch LCD panel with up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. This upgrade ensures smoother scrolling and gaming, though the resolution remains 720p+. Honor highlights durability with SGS 5-star drop-survival certification and IP65 protection, making the phone resistant to dust and water jets.

Honor X7d image

The Honor X7d runs on the Snapdragon 685 chipset. Users can choose between three configurations: 12GB/128GB, 16GB/128GB, and 16GB/256GB. This ensures flexibility for both casual and heavy users.

On the back, the device houses a dual-camera setup with a 108MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is an 8MP shooter, suitable for selfies and video calls.

The highlight of the Honor X7d is its massive 6,500 mAh battery. It supports 35W SuperCharge technology, allowing quick top-ups for extended use. The phone runs MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15, out of the box.

Color options include Desert Gold, Ocean Cyan, Meteor Silver, and Velvet Black. However, pricing and availability details are yet to be announced by Honor.

Zohaib Shah

Tech writer passionate about the latest gadgets, AI, and digital trends. Sharing clear insights to help readers stay informed and ahead.

Latest News

Flyadeal Launches Low-Cost Flights to Pakistan
passport application pakistan
Four New Passport Zones Established in Punjab
Indias Ban On Betting Games Sets Stage For Pakistan To Act What Can We Do
India’s Ban on Betting Games Sets Stage for Pakistan to Act: What Can We Do?
Govt To Phase Out Manual Electricity Meter Readers
Rawalpindi Gets 1 Million AMI Meters as IESCO Expands Smart Grid Initiative
Cabinet Moves To Update Token Tax Rates After Six Years
Islamabad Car Token Tax to Rise Following Cabinet Decision
Punjab Loan Surge Rs405bn Borrowing Stresses Punjab Finances
Punjab Borrows Rs405bn In One Month, Raising Concerns Over Fiscal Stress
Fbr Ends Qr Code Requirement For Iris Login
FBR Ends QR Code Requirement for IRIS Login
Is Youtube Using Ai To Edit Creator Videos Heres The Details
Is YouTube Using AI to Edit Creator Videos? Here’s the Details
Sun TV
Sun TV Implicated in 5G Delay; Officials Say They Don’t Even Know the Owner
Scientists Test Social Media With Only Ai Bots Chaos Soon Followed
Scientists Test Social Media with Only AI Bots, Chaos Soon Followed
Huawei Debuts Worlds First 100 Mw Charging Hub For Electric Trucks
Huawei Debuts World’s First 100 MW Charging Hub for Electric Trucks
Chatgpt Uses Google Search To Pull Real Time Answers Report
ChatGPT Uses Google Search To Pull Real Time Answers: Report
Islamabad Local Holiday Announced For This Date
CDA Hikes Water and Sewerage Charges in Islamabad