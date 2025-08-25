Honor has introduced the Honor X7d, a new budget-friendly smartphone that focuses on durability, performance, and long-lasting power. The device arrives as part of Honor’s affordable series, offering a massive battery, a tough design, and a smooth display experience.

With upgraded durability certifications, an improved refresh rate, and competitive features, the Honor X7d is designed to attract users who want reliability without breaking the bank.

According to the source, the smartphone features a 6.77-inch LCD panel with up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. This upgrade ensures smoother scrolling and gaming, though the resolution remains 720p+. Honor highlights durability with SGS 5-star drop-survival certification and IP65 protection, making the phone resistant to dust and water jets.

The Honor X7d runs on the Snapdragon 685 chipset. Users can choose between three configurations: 12GB/128GB, 16GB/128GB, and 16GB/256GB. This ensures flexibility for both casual and heavy users.

On the back, the device houses a dual-camera setup with a 108MP main lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera is an 8MP shooter, suitable for selfies and video calls.

The highlight of the Honor X7d is its massive 6,500 mAh battery. It supports 35W SuperCharge technology, allowing quick top-ups for extended use. The phone runs MagicOS 9.0, based on Android 15, out of the box.

Color options include Desert Gold, Ocean Cyan, Meteor Silver, and Velvet Black. However, pricing and availability details are yet to be announced by Honor.