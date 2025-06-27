Hotel Infinity Vr Puzzle Game Arrives On Ps Vr2 And Quest 3

Studio Chyr, the developer behind the acclaimed indie title Manifold Garden, has officially revealed its latest project: Hotel Infinity, a visually stunning VR puzzle adventure. Scheduled to release in 2025, the game will be available on PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest 3, and it’s already generating a strong buzz among the VR gaming community.







Hotel Infinity: Reality-Defying VR Experience Awaits

Hotel Infinity takes players into a surreal hotel that plays tricks on the mind. The environment changes with every step, and the layout constantly shifts, creating a space that feels infinite.

The developers have promised a roomscale experience designed for players to fully immerse themselves without relying on traditional movement systems. No teleportation or stick-based navigation. You physically walk and explore your environment as the hotel wraps and reconfigures around you.

The world of Hotel Infinity is filled with intricate puzzles that are tightly integrated into the bizarre architecture. Each room contains environmental challenges that encourage players to interact with their surroundings in unexpected ways.







Thoughtful Accessibility and Innovative Design

The developers optimized the experience for roomscale play within a minimum two-by-two meter space, but they also included alternative locomotion options for players with limited space or mobility needs. Hotel Infinity will be playable by a wider range of gamers without sacrificing the immersive feel the developers are aiming for, as promised.

Studio Chyr is known for its emphasis on artistic design and spatial manipulation. In Manifold Garden, they redefined gravity and movement within a beautifully abstract world. Now with Hotel Infinity, they aim to take that same philosophy and fully embrace the possibilities of virtual reality.

Early Reactions of Hotel Infinity, High Expectations

Following the announcement, online discussions on Reddit and gaming forums exploded with curiosity and praise. Many VR enthusiasts have expressed excitement at the idea of a true full-length VR puzzle game rather than a short tech demo.

Early reactions highlight the rarity of such bold artistic ambition, though some fans question the absence of a PC VR version announcement.

Studio Chyr is expected to subtly weave the story into the environment, guiding the narrative through exploration and visual design instead of relying on traditional cutscenes or dialogue. Instead of relying on cutscenes or dialogue-heavy sequences, the studio likely tells the story through discovery. Players feel the urge to explore the environmental design, a method that pulls a lot of VR gaming fans.

The Road Ahead

Studio Chyr plans to launch Hotel Infinity in the latter half of 2025, though they haven’t confirmed an official release date or pricing yet. For now, they are developing the game exclusively for PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest 3. The debut trailer showcased hauntingly elegant visuals and optical illusions that transform ordinary spaces into surreal, otherworldly environments.

Hotel Infinity stands out as a strong contender to redefine how puzzle adventures work in virtual environments. For fans of immersive design, this could easily become one of the most anticipated VR titles of the coming year.