How to Collect Your BIEK SSC Part 2 Result Mark Sheet
The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced that the mark sheets for the Intermediate Part-II Science Pre-Medical Group Annual Examinations 2025 are ready for distribution. The result for the Pre-Medical Group was officially announced on August 9, 2025.
According to the board, representatives of colleges and higher secondary schools can collect the mark sheets from the relevant BIEK section starting Wednesday, August 13, 2025. They must present an authority letter from the principal to receive the documents. This process applies to all affiliated institutions under the Karachi board.
For private candidates in the pre-medical group, the board has already dispatched mark sheets to the addresses provided during the registration process. Candidates are advised to ensure they have provided accurate contact details to avoid delays in receiving their documents.

