By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 46 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Biek

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced that the mark sheets for the Intermediate Part-II Science Pre-Medical Group Annual Examinations 2025 are ready for distribution. The result for the Pre-Medical Group was officially announced on August 9, 2025.

According to the board, representatives of colleges and higher secondary schools can collect the mark sheets from the relevant BIEK section starting Wednesday, August 13, 2025. They must present an authority letter from the principal to receive the documents. This process applies to all affiliated institutions under the Karachi board.

For private candidates in the pre-medical group, the board has already dispatched mark sheets to the addresses provided during the registration process. Candidates are advised to ensure they have provided accurate contact details to avoid delays in receiving their documents.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

KPK Education
Audit Finds Rs360 Million Worth of Tablets Missing in KPK Education Department
Private School
LHC Dismisses Petition Against Private School Fee Hike
Laptops
PM Shehbaz to Provide 100,000 Laptops to Students Across Pakistan
Bsek Karachi Board
BSEK Karachi Board SSC Part 2 Science Group Result 2025 Announced
Scientists Measure Quantum Distance In Solid Material A First For Physics
Scientists Measure “Quantum Distance” in Solid Material: A First for Physics
Moodys Upgrades Pakistans Credit Rating As Economic Reforms Bear Fruit
Moody’s Upgrades Pakistan’s Credit Rating as Economic Reforms Bear Fruit
Hello Kitty land
A Pakistani Schoolgirl Creates Hello Kitty Land with famous E-commerce Brand
Minecrafts Creaking Mob Haunts The Pale Garden With Bone Chilling Terror
Minecraft’s Creaking Mob Haunts the Pale Garden with Bone-Chilling Terror
Brave Browser Grows On Users By Replacing Googles Ai Overviews
Brave Browser Grows on Users by Replacing Google’s AI Overviews
Indrive App
Gang Busted in Lahore for Using Fake inDrive App to Rob Passengers
ChatGPT
OpenAI Restores ChatGPT’s Model Picker with New Changes
Islamabad Parks Closure A Day Before Independence Day Sparks Resident Fury
Islamabad Parks Closure A Day Before Independence Day Sparks Resident Fury
Pixel 10 Pro
Google Reveals Pixel 10 Pro Fold Design in Official Video Teaser