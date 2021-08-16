How To Make Your WhatsApp Images And Videos Disappear

Let’s admit it, we don’t trust anyone with our chat history or with what we might send because we get worried about the possibility of having our chats or anything personal we share with others that might get viral over the internet. The old causal method of asking others to delete our data isn’t a trusted method all in all.

However, with WhatsApp bringing new features every now and then, users can now have their images and data removed completely without the need of manually deleting yourself or asking others to do the deleting for you. How this works is that when a user opens an image or views a video that photo or video disappears completely hence keeping your data secure.

With the feature now available, this how-to article will focus on how users can enable this feature and ensure their privacy. However, it is to be noted that this article is for those users who have difficulty navigating around the latest features of WhatsApp.

A short checklist

Make sure you have ensured the following:

Your Android or iOS version is up to date.

Ensure that your WhatsApp application is up to date.

Moving on

When you are about to send a photo or a video you will notice a small ‘1’ icon near the send button. If you tap on it, that photo or image that you are about to send will only be viewed once.

Moreover, by enabling the feature WhatsApp will indicate to the receiver of the message that the video or image is only viewable once and will disappear once opened.

The fun fact about this particular feature is that users don’t need to head into settings and configure or turn on the option at all. If you’re WhatsApp is updated, then you’ll see the feature waiting for you.