By Manik Aftab ⏐ 51 mins ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 3 min read
How To Report A Fake Instagram Account And Protect Your Identity Online

In today’s digital world, the rise of fake Instagram accounts has become a growing concern for users worldwide. These impersonator profiles often misuse names, photos, and personal details to deceive, scam, or harass unsuspecting individuals. Whether the motive is fraud, defamation, or online pranks, such impersonation can lead to emotional distress, reputational harm, or financial loss. If you or someone you know has been affected, it’s essential to take prompt action. Here’s a complete guide on how to report a fake Instagram account, alert your network, and safeguard your identity.

Step 1: Verify the Impersonation

Before reporting, confirm that the account is genuinely pretending to be you. Look for signs such as stolen profile pictures, copied bios, or fraudulent DMs posing as you. Impersonators might send messages asking for money, OTPs, or personal data, or they might post misleading content under your name. Take screenshots of the account, posts, and conversations, and save the profile URL for reporting or legal reference.

Step 2: Report the Fake Instagram Account

Instagram offers two ways to report impersonation:

Through the App:

  • Go to the fake profile
  • Tap the three-dot icon > Report > Report Account > It’s pretending to be someone else
  • Select “Me” or “Someone I know” and follow the prompts

Via Web Form (for serious or non-user reports):

Use Instagram’s official impersonation report form. You’ll need to upload a valid government-issued ID to verify your identity. Instagram typically reviews reports within a few days.

Step 3: Inform Your Followers

Warn your network to avoid falling victim to scams. Post a story or message like:

“A fake Instagram account is impersonating me. Please don’t engage or share info with it. Report the account if you see it. Thanks!”

Ask your followers to report the account — the more reports, the faster Instagram may take it down.

Step 4: Escalate if No Action is Taken

If Instagram doesn’t respond, re-submit the report through both in-app and web forms. You can also contact support via the Help Center or tag @Instagram and @Creators on X (formerly Twitter) or Threads to raise awareness. For verified or business accounts, escalate the issue through Meta Business Support in Meta Business Suite.

Step 5: Take Legal Action in Serious Cases

For impersonation that involves harassment, scams, or defamation, legal recourse is available. In Pakistan, contact the FIA’s Cyber Crime Wing or the National Response Centre for Cyber Crime (NR3C). You can reach NR3C at 1991 or file a report online. FIA’s helpline (051-111-345-786) is also available. Filing an FIR at a local cybercrime unit and consulting a cybercrime lawyer may be necessary. Save all evidence including screenshots, profile links, and messages.

Special Note for Minors

If the impersonated person is underage, Instagram allows a parent or guardian to report the issue. Due to child safety policies, such reports are often prioritized. Use the special form here: https://help.instagram.com/contact/295038365932164

How to Prevent a Fake Instagram Account from Targeting You

While it’s hard to prevent impersonation entirely, these measures can help reduce the risk:

  • Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)
  • Keep your account private
  • Limit personal details on your profile
  • Add watermarks to images
  • Search your name or username regularly to spot fakes early

By taking these steps, you can protect your online presence and minimize the impact of impersonation on social platforms like Instagram.

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

Latest News

Worlds Lowest Loss Ai Chip Can Massively Improve Quantum Computing

World’s Lowest-Loss AI Chip Can Massively Improve Quantum Computing

Punjab Air Quality Monitors To Reach 100 Under Major Upgrade

Punjab Air Quality Monitors to Reach 100 Under Major Upgrade

You Can Now Ride Bugatti Chiron In Pubg With These Easy Steps

You Can Now Ride Bugatti Chiron in PUBG With These Easy Steps

Fbr Enforces 18 Sales Tax On Cotton Imports

FBR Enforces 18% Sales Tax on Cotton Imports

Fortnite Super Showdown Set To Shake The Island This Week

Fortnite Super Showdown Set To Shake The Island This Week

Google Unveils Ai Powered Canvas Feature For Enhanced Search Experience

Google Unveils AI-Powered Canvas Feature for Enhanced Search Experience

Punjab Govt Offers Rs1 Lac Reward For Converting Petrol Bikes Into Evs

Punjab Govt Offers Rs1 Lac Reward for Converting Petrol Bikes into EVs

Openai Introduces Study Mode In Chatgpt

OpenAI Introduces Study Mode in ChatGPT

Adobe To Introduce New Ai Powered Image Editing Features To Photoshop

Adobe to Introduce New AI-Powered Image Editing Features to Photoshop

Govt To Announce New Ev Policy With Imf Backed Subsidy

Govt to Provide EV Bikes on Two-Year Easy Installment Plan

Pta

PTA Suspends Orion Track’s License Over Regulatory Non-Compliance

Pakistans Economy

Pakistan’s Economy Stabilizes Through Policy Reforms and Market Mechanisms

Pakistans First It Hardware Manufacturer Emerges Viper Technology

Pakistan’s First IT Hardware Manufacturer Emerges: Viper Technology