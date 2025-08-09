By Zohaib Shah ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Huawei

Mate 80 is set to stand out with a cooling fan design unlike any mainstream smartphone. The company is integrating the fan directly into the large circular camera island, placing it in the lower half of the module. This unusual setup aims to combine efficient cooling with a sleek appearance, offering both performance and style. While devices like the Oppo K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro have already featured cooling fans, Huawei is taking a different approach.

According to the source, in this design, the air intake outlet is positioned on the side of the camera island instead of the phone’s edge. This distinctive placement helps maintain the phone’s clean look while ensuring effective airflow.

The Huawei brand is currently working to refine this concept before launching it in the Mate 80 later this year. Despite the inclusion of a fan, the Mate 80 Pro will still offer water resistance. The fan’s waterproof structure ensures durability and protection against liquid damage. It will be small and high-speed and feature miniaturized fins for efficient heat dissipation.

Huawei’s approach presents unique engineering challenges. The brand is determined to perfect the design and deliver reliable performance without compromising aesthetics. Tech enthusiasts are eager to see this cooling system in action and how it performs under real-world conditions. If successful, it could set a new benchmark for smartphone cooling solutions.

Zohaib Shah

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

