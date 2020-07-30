Huawei overhauled Samsung as the top Smartphone seller

On Thursday, an industry tracker Canalys said that Huawei overtook Samsung and was marked as the top smartphone seller globally. According to the report, the Chinese tech giant sold over 55 million devices overhauling Samsung that shipped 53.7 million units.

The company has been facing US sanctions from sometimes that has created a tense business environment for it. On the brighter side, Huawei has made quite a progress in the substantial domestic market. The company was successful in selling nearly two-thirds of its cellphones in China. The sale skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic since the new cases emerged, the sale again dwindled.

Canalys also reported that over 70% of Huawei devices are sold in mainland China whereas Samsung had few shares of the market. In a statement, Huawei’s said: “Our business has demonstrated exceptional resilience in these difficult times.”

Though domestic selling is going great, the overseas smartphone shipment of Huawei devices has fallen a third according to the quarterly report. The senior analyst at Cnalys Mo Jia alerted that once the global economy stabilizes, the strength in China won’t be able to sustain Huawei.

Jia said: “Its major channel partners in key regions, like Europe, are increasingly wary of ranging Huawei devices, taking on fewer models, and bringing in new brands to reduce risk.”

Over the past month, Huawei has become the geopolitical standoff between Beijing and Washington. According to the claims, the tech giant is spying on the US, therefore, threatening the cybersecurity of the country.

Besides the USA, Japan, Australia, and the UK have also banned Huawei’s involvement. The other mentioned countries have blocked Huawei’s participation from the 5G rollout specifically.

