The Vice President of Huawei Middle East Region Li Xiangyu has revealed that Huawei has played a crucial role in uplifting Pakistan’s economy by creating 10,000 jobs and paying $120 million in taxes to the government from 2018 to 2020, while also nurturing Pakistan’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) talent with the provision of 10,000 post-training certifications in key IT skills.

The executive brought these facts to light when he met President Arif Alvi to discuss the collaboration between the Ministry of IT and his company to train 1,000 government workers to accomplish the Digital Pakistan Initiative.

Li Xiangyu said that the government officials would be registered and enrolled for training programs that Huawei specialists would direct.

He requested the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to build an action plan and set deadlines for launching training programs for the government employees to train them in artificial intelligence, cloud technology, big data, blockchain, neural networks, and communication technologies.

Source: APP

Read More: US sanctions are hurting Huawei badly, but the company is determined to fight back, says an official.