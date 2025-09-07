Huawei Pakistan Signs Key It Mous At Pakistan China B2b Conference

Huawei Pakistan signed three major agreements at the second Pakistan-China B2B Conference in China, as part of nine MoUs aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation in the information technology sector.

The first agreement was signed between Huawei Pakistan and the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) to accelerate fiberization and upgrade secure government connectivity infrastructure. The initiative is expected to play a vital role in modernising the country’s digital network and improving high-speed communication across public sector institutions. Huawei said the program will also extend to 15 universities in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

In another MoU, Huawei partnered with the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) to launch a specialised AI and cybersecurity training program for young professionals. The initiative aims to train 1,500 participants with globally recognised certifications in Cloud Computing, Artificial Intelligence and 5G technologies, supporting the government’s “Skills for Productive Employment” vision.

Huawei Pakistan also signed an agreement with Sky47, the country’s first purpose-built AI-ready sovereign cloud data center. The collaboration is designed to strengthen Pakistan’s digital infrastructure by enabling secure cloud services, scalable AI deployments and compliance with the Cloud First Policy, ensuring both data sovereignty and residency.

Other MoUs signed at the conference included partnerships with Alibaba International Digital Commerce, China Submarine Cable Construction Company Limited (CSCC), Guodong Group and an agreement between the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) and Shanghai Lingang International Data Industry Institute (SHLID).

Officials said the agreements mark a milestone in Pakistan-China cooperation on digital technology, paving the way for investment, innovation and human capital development.