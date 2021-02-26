Huawei plans to make electric vehicles

Huawei which is well known for its flagship smartphones has been in talks with Changan Automobile to utilize its car plants to make its electric vehicles and is expected to launch some models this year.

The global telecommunications company has also been in discussions with Beijing-backed BAIC Group’s BluePark New Energy Technology to manufacture the proposed electric vehicle. This plan is said to make a strategic impact for the China-based tech giant since the US government had cut off its access to supply chains nearly two years ago. The cut-off had inevitably forced Huawei to sell a fraction of its self in order to maintain consistency and prominence.

This was primarily due to national security concerns the Trump administration had raised regarding the company. However, despite that, Huawei has taken firms steps to produce high-end products without facing any prior losses.

According to a Huawei spokesman who added his view regarding the EV project:

“Huawei is not a car manufacturer. However, through ICT (information and communications technology), we aim to be a digital car-oriented and new-added components provider, enabling car OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) to build better vehicles.”

Currently, the company is internally designing the EVs and approaching suppliers at home with an aim of launching their project as early as possible. Moreover, according to a source, Richard Yu, head of Huawei’s consumer business group, is said to oversee the EV project.

With so many major companies like Apple, Amazon, etc. hyper-focused towards the implementation of a smart electric vehicle it’s no surprise that Huawei similarly wants to invest in the same thing. Sooner or later, it is expected that many tech and automobile giants will soon follow the same trend.