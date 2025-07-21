The vanilla Huawei Pura 80 is launching late, following the earlier debut of the full Pura 80 lineup in June. Other models, including the Pura 80 Pro+ and Ultra, have already been launched internationally. Now, Huawei is ready to release the standard Pura 80 in China on Wednesday, July 23. However, the official Huawei China site still does not show a “Buy” button for this model.

Searching the Huawei online store also returns no results for the Pura 80. More updates are expected once the sale begins on Wednesday. The vanilla Pura 80 will reportedly run on the Kirin 9010S chip. In contrast, higher-end models feature the Kirin 9020 processor. Technical specifications of the Kirin 9010S remain undisclosed for now.

The original Kirin 9010 includes an octa-core Taishan CPU in a 1+3+4 layout. It also supports hyper-threading and features a Maleoon 910 GPU.

Huawei’s Pura 80 will launch with the latest HarmonyOS 5.1 system pre-installed. Additionally, it will come in four stylish colors: Velvet Gold, Velvet Green, Velvet White, and Velvet Black.