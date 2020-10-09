ICT sector holds great potential for jobs and revenue generation, says PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized the importance of focusing on skills development for the youth of the nation and the potential possessed by the IT sector during his recent address at the National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad.

In a seminar entitled Resetting and Rebooting Pakistan’s ICT Sector, the prime minister expressed his views on the current state of the technology environment in Pakistan and where he believes we as a nation can advance.

During the final session of the seminar, the premier highlighted the importance of focusing on skills development for the youth. He explained that the ICT sector in particular has massive potential for jobs and revenue generation. His thoughts echo the general perception of the 21st century individual, as it is clear that if we are to advance anywhere as a nation, a focus on development in the ICT sector is imperative.

The seminar was attended by Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Hussain Chaudhry, Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail, and NDU President, Lt. General Muhammad Saeed.

Additionally, a host of national and international IT experts, industry leaders, and senior civil and military officers also attended the seminar.

PM Imran Khan also appreciated NDU’s initiative for arranging a seminar on the ICT sector and assured full support to the stakeholders by providing a facilitating regulatory environment.

× TechJuice for Browser: Get breaking news notifications on your browser.

Like our stories? Follow our Instagram for pictorial updates. Follow @techjuicepk