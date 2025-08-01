By Manik Aftab ⏐ 1 hour ago ⏐ Newspaper Icon Newspaper Icon 2 min read
Ignite Offers Global Platform For Pakistani Ai Big Data Startups

Ignite (National Technology Fund) has opened an exciting global opportunity for Pakistani AI and Big Data startups to showcase their innovations on an international stage.

In partnership with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Ignite invites emerging tech ventures to apply for the AI & Big Data Expo Europe, scheduled to take place on September 24–25, 2025, in Amsterdam.

Selected startups will have the chance to exhibit their products, engage with global investors, and attend expert-led sessions and workshops at one of Europe’s premier technology expos.

This initiative aims to support Pakistan’s growing ecosystem of AI and Big Data innovation by connecting local talent with international opportunities. According to Ignite, this collaboration offers a strategic gateway for Pakistani startups to gain visibility, attract partnerships, and scale their solutions globally.

The deadline to apply is August 8, 2025. Startups operating in artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, or related verticals are encouraged to seize this opportunity.

 

Manik Aftab

Sharing clear, practical insights on tech, lifestyle, and business. Always curious and eager to connect with readers.

